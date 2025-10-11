  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Ohio State has been one of the most consistent teams in college football": Nick Saban impressed by Ryan Day sends a powerful message

"Ohio State has been one of the most consistent teams in college football": Nick Saban impressed by Ryan Day sends a powerful message

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Oct 11, 2025 21:14 GMT
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn

The Ohio State Buckeyes continued their strong start to the 2025 college football season with a convincing win over the Illinois Fighting Illni on Saturday.

Ad

This keeps them undefeated and puts them in a good position to successfully defend their national championship title.

The performance of the Buckeyes in this game and those throughout the season were praised by former Alabama coach Nick Saban this week.

During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday, Saban said the following:

“They’ve been one of the most consistent teams so far this season. Look at their defense. They’ve only given up 25 points for the whole season and have been dominant and have played two really good teams, Texas and Washington.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Ohio State has been able to have five very strong wins to open the season. As Saban has noted, their defense has been one of the best, and coming into this week has only conceded 25 points.

This figure has been slightly increased after the 34-16 run over Illinois today, but only conceding 41 points in six games is a massive show or strength from the Buckeyes.

The offense has also been consistently powerful. New quarterback Julian Sayin has been able to lead the program to these victories and despite some minor struggles against the Texas Longhorns in his first game, Sayin has been able to position himself as a rising star in college football.

Ad

Nick Saban compares the Big Ten to the SEC

During the same interview, Nick Saban gave his take on the current states of the Big Ten and SEC, the two biggest conferences in college football.

"I don't think the Big Ten is really that deep. I think Illinois has a pretty decent team. It's not like the SEC where you've got eight or nine teams that can beat you. Think there are three or four teams in the Big Ten that can beat you." Said Saban.
Ad

This has always been the main criticism of the Big Ten Conference.

While the SEC has numerous strong team, all of whom could beat eachother leading to a generally stronger schedule, for a Big Ten team like Ohio State, it sometimes feels that the schedule is just a prelude to the Michigan Wolverines game at the end of the season.

The recent expansion of the conference adding Oregon and some of the stronger former PAC-12 team have helped with make the conference stronger, but unless a massive improvement is seen from numerous conference members, the Big Ten will never live up to the SEC.

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Ben Tredinnick
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications