Ohio State QB battle update: Ryan Day opens up on Will Howard's replacement as the 2025 season inches closer

One of the biggest tasks ahead of Ohio State coach Ryan Day heading into the 2025 season is naming a new starting quarterback. He and his staff have to find a worthy replacement for Will Howard, who led the team to the national championship last season.

In an interview with Lettermen Row on Monday, Day gave a timeline on when the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback for the 2025 season will be named. The coach emphasized that while he’s encouraged by the progress made in development, the final decision will still need to wait.

“I like their progress,” Day said. “I’m excited about it. I see the talent. But that will all be decided in August. All three quarterbacks are working hard.

“Summer was the last opportunity to make any type of transformation — physically, mentally, emotionally, leadership‑wise, understanding the playbook. I won’t know what that all looks like until we get into August.”

Redshirt sophomore Lincoln Kienholz and redshirt freshman Julian Sayin were said to be leading the race for the starting role at the end of the spring camp. While true freshman Tavien St. Clair competed in the spring, he's said to be behind in the “neck and neck” battle.

Both Kienholz and Sayin gained some reps last season as Howard led the way. That experience will be crucial for whoever Ryan Day chooses to fit into the offense seamlessly.

What Ryan Day is looking for in his starting quarterback

Ryan Day has some essential requirements in place for naming the replacement for Will Howard. The coach is looking for someone who not only shows readiness but also stands out as the hardest worker on the team, two key qualities he considers vital for the role.

"There's so much that comes with winning the job, Day told the media during the spring camp in March, according to Steve Helwagen of Bucknuts. “And as you guys know, the quarterback position, there's just so much that goes with it.

"So to me, it's the process of understanding how to get better and then continually working. And when you make a mistake, you learn from that mistake and you grow quickly. And a lot of it has to do with their preparation."

Day is committed to getting things right in Ohio State’s search for a new quarterback heading into the 2025 season. The Buckeyes have a huge task of replacing Will Howard, the national championship-winning signal-caller who, despite spending just one year in Columbus, left a significant mark on the program.

