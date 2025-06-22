Ohio State QB Julian Sayin and GF Gabrielle turn heads at Megan Moroney concert in Columbus

As the 2025 season approaches, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin is under a mountain of pressure. A former five-star recruit, Sayin is competing to become the Buckeyes’ next starting quarterback.
He’s not only expected to live up to his high prospect status but also to follow in the footsteps of Will Howard, who took the Buckeyes to their first national championship in a decade before being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 NFL draft.
Amid the high expectations, Sayin has been finding time to relax with his girlfriend, Gabrielle. On Saturday, she shared a few pictures from the Megan Moroney concert at Ohio Stadium, part of the Buckeye Country Superfest.
Her Instagram story included a photo of the stage during Moroney’s performance and a selfie of her and Sayin sitting in the audience, soaking up the performance.
Their relationship can be dated back to 2024 when Julian Sayin entered college football, following his transfer to Ohio State from Alabama. His time at Alabama was brief and ended after the retirement of former Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.
According to her Instagram, Gabrielle is from Carlsbad, California, the same hometown as Sayin. She attends Arizona State University.
Ryan Day on the QB competition between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz
Julian Sayin isn’t the only one being considered to be Ohio State’s starting quarterback for the 2025 season. His main competition is Lincoln Kienholz, a former four-star recruit who joined the Buckeyes in 2023.
Meanwhile, coach Ryan Day has ruled out a third contender, freshman Tavien St. Clair, a five-star signee.
“I felt like Lincoln, going into the spring game, was a little bit ahead of Julian,” Day said.
“And then I thought, if you just watch the game, Julian probably performed a little bit better than Lincoln during the spring game. And here we are. So going back through, watch the spring practices, look at the grades, they're very similar. So we'll take it into the summer. And we'll let them play.
“You can see the talent with Tavien. He just needs more experience, needs more at-bats. And the more he does that, the more he'll be in the mix,” Day said. “But right now it's a two-horse race.”
The Buckeyes will open their 2025 season at home against the Texas Longhorns on Aug. 30.
