Ohio State QB Will Howard drops a bold statement on his own NFL Draft stock: “I can be a first-round pick”

Will Howard had a fantastic season with Ohio State in 2024. The quarterback led the Buckeyes to their first national championship title in 10 years in his final season of eligibility. He's now set to transition to the professional stage after five seasons in the college football landscape.

Without a doubt, Howard has improved his draft stock with his single season at Ohio State. He established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the landscape. Following the national title success on Monday, the quarterback believes he could be a first-round pick in April.

"I’m just excited to get out there, and, hopefully, I'll prove some people wrong throughout this process,” Howard said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. “I feel like I've had the chip on my shoulder the whole time.

“I believe that I can be a first-round draft pick. I believe that I can go in and lead an organization. I want to show these teams that they can trust me, bring me in and be that guy.”

Will Howard threw for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns in 16 games for Ohio State in the just-concluded season. He also showed some effort on the ground with 226 yards and seven touchdowns, which has helped him gain the attention of NFL teams.

Will Howard hasn't decided on the Senior Bowl

The 2025 Senior Bowl is a couple of days away. Draft prospects will once again assemble in Mobile, Alabama, for an all-star game in a bid to impress teams and boost their draft stocks.

Following what has been a long postseason, Will Howard is yet to decide on his participation.

“I was hoping we could get through this game and then worry about it after,” Howard said on The Pat McAfee Show. “In terms of the Senior Bowl, I'm still evaluating that. I ran the ball like 16 times last night, so my body is a little beat up.

“I’m gonna have to feel how my body's feeling and everything, and then go from there when it comes to that. But in the process, I'm just looking forward to getting after it. I'm going out to train in LA, with my guys at Excel Sports.”

Following his performance in the 2024 season, the Senior Bowl is another avenue for Will Howard to showcase his talent. Should he decide not to take part in the activities in Mobile, the NFL Combine and the Ohio State Pro Day will be another chance for him to impress scouts.

