Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins finds interest from multiple NFL teams despite deep draft class

Quinshon Judkins is generating significant interest among NFL franchises. 2025 is one of the most talented draft classes at the running back position in recent times, which led some to believe that Judkins could end up falling to the lower rounds of the draft.
This is not according to Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz, who believes there's significant interest in Judkins among NFL teams. Schultz shared the following comment from an NFL scout on Friday on his X account:
“Pretty complete player. Trusts his eyes, finishes every run, and catches passes with ease. The 4.48 should really help him. He’s not a guy who needs to come off the field much.”
According to Schultz, the Ohio State running back has visited the Texans, Broncos, Bengals, Cowboys, Giants and Browns over the last few months. In 2024, Quinshon Judkins recorded 1,060 rushing yards, with 14 rushing touchdowns in 194 carries.
None of those numbers are career highs, with his best season being his true freshman year at Ole Miss in 2022. That year, he had 1,567 rushing yards with 16 touchdowns in 274 carries.
Comparisons drawn between Quinshon Judkins and Joe Mixon
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com believes there's a path for Judkins to become a No. 1 running back with an NFL team. In particular, Zierlein sees some similarities between Judkins and two-time Pro Bowler Joe Mixon:
"Judkins is a productive runner possessing good size and great contact aggression. His running style is both urgent and a bit chaotic," Zierlein wrote. "He runs with good burst inside but is more collision-based than wiggle-oriented when maneuvering through the lane. He’s efficient on runs outside the tackle box, but he has a tough time outracing pursuit to create explosive runs.
"He is wired and built for a heavier carry count and short-yardage success, but the disparity in yards per carry between Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, despite running behind the same line, is telling. Judkins might need to be paired with a slasher, but he has the ingredients needed to become a three-down RB1."
Quinshon Judkins is expected to be selected around the second round of the draft, with some analysts considering him a day two steal. Pro Football Focus has him as the 53rd overall pick of the draft.
