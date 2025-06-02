Ohio State's Caleb Downs, Sonny Styles steal spotlight at Memorial Tournament 2025 amid Scottie Schefler's sweet title win

The Memorial Tournament crowned Scottie Scheffler with yet another PGA Tour title on Sunday at Muirfield Village. However, the spotlight was stolen by Ohio State stars Caleb Downs and Sonny Styles.

The Ohio State defensive backs were swamped with fans lining up for photos and autographs during the final round.

In a video posted by Adam King of 10TV, hundreds of spectators can be seen surrounding the duo. It appeared as if it was a game day tunnel at Ohio Stadium rather than a PGA event.

“The biggest golf stars in the world at Muirfield, yet the longest line for pictures seems to be Caleb Downs and Sonny Styles,” King captioned the clip.

Scheffler's winning momentum continued on Sunday. After winning twice last month on the PGA Tour, he clinched with another title, marking his third win in four starts.

In the final round, Scheffler, with 70, put himself in a good position to win for the 16th time in his Tour career. Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods are the only ones who have reached the mark quicker than Scheffler.

"This is a golf course that's definitely going to expose your weaknesses," Scheffler said on CBS.

"I've got a few things that I can practice next week, but overall it was a really solid week. Did some really good battling today. (My caddie) Teddy and I did a really good job of working our way around the course and not getting ahead of ourselves and putting up another really good round on this very difficult golf course."

On the college football front, Ohio State looks forward to the 2025 season as defending champions. It has its task cut out to run it back, but standout performances from Caleb Downs and Sonny Styles in defense could help their cause.

Caleb Downs and Sonny Styles will be key defensive backs for Ohio State

Caleb Downs and Sonny Styles form a formidable duo in Ohio State's defense. Downs was a unanimous All-American last season after playing his freshman season with Alabama. Meanwhile, Styles, named in the Second-team All-Big Ten last season, has been with Ohio State since 2022.

Downs led Alabama with 107 tackles and earned the SEC Freshman of the Year award in the 2024 season. He recorded 71 total tackles and two interceptions for the Buckeyes. In the Cotton Bowl, Downs made a crucial tackle for a loss and a game-sealing interception against Texas. He earned the Big Ten Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year award.

Meanwhile, Styles, who originally played safety, transitioned to the role of linebacker with the Buckeyes. In the 2024 season, he recorded 52 tackles, earning him second-team All-Big Ten honors and a spot on the All-College Football Playoff Team.

