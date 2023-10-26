Ohio State’s cheerleading team is going viral for all the right reasons

The Ohio State Buckeyes are a dominant force on the field this season. The team has given its fans a lot to cheer about so far in 8 weeks of action. Now it is the turn of the Buckeyes cheer squad to put smiles on some faces.

The cheer teams connect the teams and the fans more intimately by relaying the emotions of the game. The Buckeyes cheerleading team has done that in a different way. And they are going viral on social media for all the right reasons.

So what did the Ohio State cheerleading team do to warrant such a positive limelight on social media? Here is a glimpse of it.

Ohio State cheerleading team goes viral for this

The Ohio State Buckeyes cheer squad conducted the first performance of their spirit program. Little girls from all across the Buckeyes fan base participated in the program. And they are melting the hearts of the fans regardless of their college football affiliations.

Credit: Ohio State cheer squad IG

With the team performing so well on the field, the cheer squad has had a lot of fun this season. And the spirit program provided the little girls a taste of the spotlight and the atmosphere. And it offered Buckeyes fans more reasons to be proud of.

The Buckeyes are cruising along this season with nobody being able to stop them so far. Is it the season where they go all the way and give their cheer squad another reason to perform for the fans? The Buckeyes nation would wait for that day with bated breath.

The Ohio State dominance

The Buckeyes started the season in full stride and haven't taken their foot off the gas pedal. Kyle McCord and his team are looking strong to make it to the college football playoffs this season and maybe challenge the Georgia Bulldogs to the National championship title.

McCord has thrown 1,937 passing yards in seven games played so far. He has found a teammate in the end zone 12 times through a pass. And he has been good with ball safety, turning it over just once through an interception. The Buckeyes enter week 9 with a perfect 7-0 record.

Ohio State will next face Wisconsin in their next game on Saturday and look to continue their dominant run. Will someone be able to stop the juggernaut called the Buckeyes? And will they carry the same form to the college football playoffs?