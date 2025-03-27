Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka exudes confidence while making a bold case for himself ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka is confident ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. He is one of the best receivers entering the draft and could find himself being a first-round pick. Ahead of the draft, Egbuka was oozing confidence as he made a bold case for himself.

In a clip posted on X by NFL Network on Wednesday, Egbuka said:

"I would say, when it comes to the draft, you’re not gonna find a more reliable receiver than me," Egbuka said to the NFL Network. "Try to do the best I can when the ball is in my hands to make an explosive play... I have a lot of confidence in my hands."

It's a bold comment from Egbuka, but the Buckeyes star receiver has confidence he can be an immediate star in the NFL.

At Ohio State, Egbuka was a good safety blanket and a reliable receiver for his quarterbacks. But he could stretch the field and make an explosive play, which made him so dynamic.

Egbuka recorded 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns last season with the Buckeyes.

Former NFL star has huge praise for Emeka Egbuka

Emeka Egbuka is one of the top receivers entering the 2025 NFL Draft, and former NFL cornerback Bucky Brooks expects him to be great as a pro.

Egbuka is considered to be a late first-round pick or early second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Even if he isn't a first-rounder, Brooks thinks Egbuka will be able to make a huge impact as a rookie.

"He's an outstanding route runner, he does a great job setting defenders up," Brooks said on NFL Network. "He can give you a variety of moves but then it's about consistently catching the ball.

"He makes that happen and as most of the Buckeyes come out, he's a polished receiver; he's a plug-and-play guy. He is someone I think he can be a first round talent, I think he is worthy of being selected in the first round, whether he goes or not, you are getting a guy who can start and make an impact right away."

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Egbuka as his No. 23-ranked prospect and No. 3-ranked receiver ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Emeka Egbuka finished his college career as the Buckeyes' all-time receptions leader with 205.

