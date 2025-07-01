Ohio State's potential five-star OT target Felix Ojo makes major career announcement about his commitment 

Five-star Ohio State target Felix Ojo told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Monday that he plans to announce his college commitment on Friday, which also happens to be his birthday. Besides Ryan Day's program, the Lake Ridge High School (Mansfield, Texas) offensive tackle will have hats from Ohio State, Florida, Michigan and Texas on the table during the announcement ceremony.

"Birthday Celebration and Commitment Celebration God’s Plan," Ojo tweeted on Monday.

The 6-foot-6.5, 275-pound prospect in the 2026 cycle is projected to bulk up significantly once he joins a college strength program. He is praised for his ability to lock onto defenders and control them.

The Buckeyes previously pursued Ojo under former offensive line coach Justin Frye, who has since moved on to the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. The recruitment is now being led by new OL coach Tyler Bowen, who hosted Ojo on an official visit from May 30 to June 1.

“The family atmosphere and how the program is deeply centered in faith," Ojo told On3 following the trip. "Also, the offensive scheme fits and resembles my play style a lot. Overall, it was a great visit.”

Ojo is the No. 6 recruit in the nation and the No. 3 offensive tackle in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

What is Ohio State's standing in Felix Ojo's recruitment?

Ohio State made a strong push to land five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell from the 2026 class, but the Missouri prospect ultimately chose Miami. After missing out on Cantwell, the Buckeyes have turned their focus to Felix Ojo, but Texas is their main opponent in the race.

Following Ojo’s summer camp visits, Rivals recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman predicted Ojo would likely choose his in-state Texas. He also had a conversation with Steve Sarkisian, who highlighted how much the Longhorns want him in the 2026 class.

However, OSU remains very much in the mix. Speaking with Rivals’ Chad Simmons on June 24, Ojo didn’t rule them out.

“Texas and Ohio State are up there. Florida and Michigan are right behind those two. With Texas and Ohio State, I like those schools a lot. They have great coaches, great programs and I feel I can be developed at both schools.”

The Buckeyes already have commitments from four offensive linemen in the 2026 class: Maxwell Riley, Sam Greer, Aaron Thomas and Tucker Smith. They have 19 committed players in the cycle, ranking No. 5 in the nation (per On3).

