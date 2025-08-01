Ohio State's WR Jeremiah Smith sends out a "scary" warning ahead of 2025 CFB season

If college football fans thought Jeremiah Smith was scary in his freshman year, his sophomore year could be even more prolific.In an X post by journalist Chase Brown on Friday, Smith allegedly spoke to the media recently ahead of the 2025 college football season and admitted to &quot;hesitating&quot; a lot during his freshman year last year. He suggested he didn't play to his full capable speed at times.The Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver warned that it's going to be a &quot;scary&quot; year for him.Smith's 2024 season was already as dominant as they come for a freshman. He hauled in 76 catches for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. Not only did he explode on the stats sheet, but Smith was a huge reason for Ohio State winning the national championship last season.Along with quarterback Will Howard, Smith and Ohio State's offense marched their way into the College Football Playoff tournament and emerged as champions. Now, Smith is hoping to replicate that with quarterback Julian Sayin, who takes over for Howard after the latter departed for the NFL.With Sayin entering his first full season as a starter, there's not much better than Smith to have as a security blanket when all else fails.Can new-look Ohio State replicate national title win in 2025?Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: ImagnOhio State's bid for a second straight national title in 2025 faces uncertainty. With Howard gone, the offense is also without dynamic coordinator Chip Kelly. Kelly departed for the NFL to take the same job with the Las Vegas Raiders, serving on head coach Pete Carroll's new coaching staff.With key players on defense also departing, the Buckeyes' defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles, has also left the program, taking the same job with the Penn State Nittany Lions. Knowles was lured away by coach James Franklin, who has Penn State in a prime position to challenge for a national title in 2025.Ohio State has Brian Hartline will serve as Ohio State's new offensive coordinator this season, while Matt Patricia, a former NFL coach and defensive coordinator, will serve as the Buckeyes' new defensive coordinator. Ohio State will have quite the task to open its season.The Buckeyes meet the Texas Longhorns, led by new starting quarterback Arch Manning, on August 30.