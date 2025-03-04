Ohio State stars draw comparisons between RB James Peoples and LA Chargers’ J.K. Dobbins

The Ohio State Buckeyes will enter the 2025 college football season with James Peoples as their starting running back. Ohio State had a two-headed monster at running back in 2024 with Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson. They helped the Buckeyes win the national title but both are off to the NFL.

Entering the 2025 season, Henderson says Peoples reminds him of J.K. Dobbins of the Los Angeles Chargers.

“He has a build like J.K. Dobbins, and I kind of see similarities in their game as well,” Henderson said via ElevenWarriors. “J.K. Dobbins, he was a great running back; I feel like he's not talked about a lot, but his career here, you watch his highlights, is great.

"I remember before I committed (to Ohio State), I remember watching J.K. Dobbins highlights, like every one of his years here, like four or five times. And so, man, he was such a great back, and I feel like when I see J.K. Dobbins, when I see James Peoples, I see similarities to both of their games. I feel like they play the same.”

Peoples was a four-star recruit in the class of 2024 out of Texas. Although he didn't get many snaps in 2024, Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom was impressed with what he did in practice and expects him to have a great college career.

“I think James Peoples is a dog,” Ransom said. “That young running back coming up, (he’s going to) make a lot of plays ... Just a hard worker, man, a dude that runs hard every time he gets a chance. And he's a big running back, and tough to get down in that open field, so I think he's going to make a lot of plays.”

Peoples rushed for 197 yards on 49 carries and two touchdowns last season with Ohio State.

Former Ohio State running back praises James Peoples

James Peoples has a ton of hype as he had plenty of success in limited snaps in his freshman season.

Quinshon Judkins says Peoples absorbed a ton and expects him to be a dominant running back next season.

“James is a great young man,” Judkins said. “Learned a lot from me and Trey with our leadership, taught him a lot of things. He got to see us and how we approach different things. So I think him just coming out in his second year, he'll grow a lot. A very talented player. He's fast, a bigger back, I would say just a talented guy."

Peoples and Ohio State will open their 2025 college football season against Texas on August 30.

