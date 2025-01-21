Ohio State vs Notre Dame: Box score, stats and summary feat. Will Howard (College Football Playoff National Championship)

The stakes couldn't be higher for either the Ohio State Buckeyes or the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who are both striving hard to win the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta started on a competitive note before the Buckeyes' offense came all guns blazing. While Notre Dame made the first move on the score tally, the Buckeyes offense made three successful scoring drives in the second quarter to make the game 21-7 going into halftime.

Ohio State vs Notre Dame: Box score

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Ohio State 0 21 Notre Dame 7 0

Trending

Ohio State Buckeyes stats

PASSING CP-ATT-INT YDS TD LONG Will Howard 14-15-0 144 2 20 Total 14-15-0 144 2 20

RECEIVING REC YDS TD LONG Gee Scott Jr. 1 4 0 4 Carnell Tate 2 35 0 20 Emeka Egbuka 4 33 0 12 Jeremiah Smith 4 32 1 15 Quinshon Judkins 2 21 1 15 Brandon Inniss 1 19 0 19 Total 14 144 2 20

RUSHING ATT YDS TD LONG Jeremiah Smith 1 -5 0 TreVeyon Henderson 7 37 0 19 Will Howard 6 26 0 11 Quinshon Judkins 3 16 1 9 Emeka Egbuka 1 13 0 13 Total 18 87 1 19

DEFENSE TOT SOLO SACKS TFL INT FF FR Cody Simon 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Quinshon Judkins 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Davison Igbinosun 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Caleb Downs 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 Emeka Egbuka 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jeremiah Smith 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sonny Styles 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jordan Hancock 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lathan Ransom 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Denzel Burke 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Brandon Inniss 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Carnell Tate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Will Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arvell Reese 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 TreVeyon Henderson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jack Sawyer 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jayden Fielding 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Joe McGuire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 John Ferlmann 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 JT Tuimoloau 3 3 0 1 0 0 0 Ty Hamilton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Austin Siereveld 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Josh Fryar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Donovan Jackson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Carson Hinzman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tegra Tshabola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gee Scott Jr. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tyleik Williams 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 Eddrick Houston 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Kenyatta Jackson Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Kayden McDonald 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 24 16 0 2 0 0 0

PUNT RETURNS NO YDS AVG LONG Brandon Inniss 1 -3 - Total 1 -3 -

Notre Dame Fighting Irish stats

PASSING CP-ATT-INT YDS TD LONG Riley Leonard 5-9-0 46 0 14 Total 5-9-0 46 0 14

RECEIVING REC YDS TD LONG Mitchell Evans 1 8 0 8 Jeremiyah Love 1 7 0 7 Beaux Collins 1 7 0 7 Eli Raridon 1 14 0 14 Kris Mitchell 1 10 0 10 Total 5 46 0 14

RUSHING ATT YDS TD LONG Riley Leonard 10 39 1 8 Jadarian Price 2 11 0 9 Jeremiyah Love 3 1 0 2 Total 16 47 1 9

PUNTING NO YDS AVG LONG James Rendell 2 97 48.5 51 Total 2 100 48.5 51

DEFENSE TOT SOLO SACKS TFL INT FF FR James Rendell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Xavier Watts 6 4 0 1 0 0 0 Jordan Clark 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 Jaden Greathouse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rod Heard II 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jaylen Sneed 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jeremiyah Love 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jaiden Ausberry 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Beaux Collins 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jordan Faison 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Adon Shuler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 RJ Oben 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Eli Raridon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kris Mitchell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Riley Leonard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Leonard Moore 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jack Kiser 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 Jadarian Price 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chris Salerno 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Christian Gray 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 Bryce Young 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drayk Bowen 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 Rino Monteforte 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Joshua Burnham 2 2 2 2 0 0 0 Rocco Spindler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Howard Cross III 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Charles Jagusah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Aamil Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Billy Schrauth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pat Coogan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tosh Baker 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mitchell Evans 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Joseph Vinci 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gabriel Rubio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mitch Jeter 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 29 23 2 3 0 0 0

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.