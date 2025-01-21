  • home icon
  Ohio State vs Notre Dame: Box score, stats and summary feat. Will Howard (College Football Playoff National Championship)

Ohio State vs Notre Dame: Box score, stats and summary feat. Will Howard (College Football Playoff National Championship)

By Krutik Jain
Modified Jan 21, 2025 02:21 GMT
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn

The stakes couldn't be higher for either the Ohio State Buckeyes or the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who are both striving hard to win the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta started on a competitive note before the Buckeyes' offense came all guns blazing. While Notre Dame made the first move on the score tally, the Buckeyes offense made three successful scoring drives in the second quarter to make the game 21-7 going into halftime.

Ohio State vs Notre Dame: Box score

TeamQ1Q2Q3Q4Final
Ohio State0 21
Notre Dame7 0
Ohio State Buckeyes stats

PASSINGCP-ATT-INTYDSTDLONG
Will Howard14-15-0144220
Total14-15-0144220
RECEIVINGRECYDSTDLONG
Gee Scott Jr.1404
Carnell Tate235020
Emeka Egbuka433012
Jeremiah Smith432115
Quinshon Judkins221115
Brandon Inniss119019
Total14144220
RUSHINGATTYDSTDLONG
Jeremiah Smith1-50
TreVeyon Henderson737019
Will Howard626011
Quinshon Judkins31619
Emeka Egbuka113013
Total1887119
DEFENSETOTSOLOSACKSTFLINTFFFR
Cody Simon3100000
Quinshon Judkins0000000
Davison Igbinosun1100000
Caleb Downs3300000
Emeka Egbuka0000000
Jeremiah Smith0000000
Sonny Styles2100000
Jordan Hancock2000000
Lathan Ransom0000000
Denzel Burke1100000
Brandon Inniss0000000
Carnell Tate0000000
Will Howard0000000
Arvell Reese1101000
TreVeyon Henderson0000000
Jack Sawyer3100000
Jayden Fielding0000000
Joe McGuire0000000
John Ferlmann0000000
JT Tuimoloau3301000
Ty Hamilton0000000
Austin Siereveld0000000
Josh Fryar0000000
Donovan Jackson0000000
Carson Hinzman0000000
Tegra Tshabola0000000
Gee Scott Jr.0000000
Tyleik Williams2200000
Eddrick Houston1100000
Kenyatta Jackson Jr.1100000
Kayden McDonald1000000
Total241602000
PUNT RETURNSNOYDSAVGLONG
Brandon Inniss1-3-
Total1-3-

Notre Dame Fighting Irish stats

PASSINGCP-ATT-INTYDSTDLONG
Riley Leonard5-9-046014
Total5-9-046014
RECEIVINGRECYDSTDLONG
Mitchell Evans1808
Jeremiyah Love1707
Beaux Collins1707
Eli Raridon114014
Kris Mitchell110010
Total546014
RUSHINGATTYDSTDLONG
Riley Leonard103918
Jadarian Price21109
Jeremiyah Love3102
Total164719
PUNTINGNOYDSAVGLONG
James Rendell29748.551
Total210048.551
DEFENSETOTSOLOSACKSTFLINTFFFR
James Rendell0000000
Xavier Watts6401000
Jordan Clark3300000
Jaden Greathouse0000000
Rod Heard II1100000
Jaylen Sneed1100000
Jeremiyah Love0000000
Jaiden Ausberry1000000
Beaux Collins0000000
Jordan Faison1100000
Adon Shuler0000000
RJ Oben1100000
Eli Raridon0000000
Kris Mitchell0000000
Riley Leonard0000000
Leonard Moore1100000
Jack Kiser2200000
Jadarian Price0000000
Chris Salerno0000000
Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa2000000
Christian Gray2200000
Bryce Young1000000
Drayk Bowen4400000
Rino Monteforte0000000
Joshua Burnham2222000
Rocco Spindler0000000
Howard Cross III1100000
Charles Jagusah0000000
Aamil Wagner0000000
Billy Schrauth0000000
Pat Coogan0000000
Tosh Baker0000000
Mitchell Evans0000000
Joseph Vinci0000000
Gabriel Rubio0000000
Mitch Jeter0000000
Total292323000

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Krutik Jain
