Ohio State vs Notre Dame: Box score, stats and summary feat. Will Howard (College Football Playoff National Championship)

The stakes couldn't be higher for either the Ohio State Buckeyes or the
Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who are both striving hard to win the College Football Playoff National Championship.
The game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta started on a competitive note before the Buckeyes' offense came all guns blazing. While Notre Dame made the first move on the score tally, the Buckeyes offense made three successful scoring drives in the second quarter to make the game 21-7 going into halftime.
Ohio State vs Notre Dame: Box score
•
Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Ohio State 0 21 Notre Dame 7 0
Ohio State Buckeyes stats
Will Howard 14-15-0 144 2 20 Total 14-15-0 144 2 20
Gee Scott Jr. 1 4 0 4 Carnell Tate 2 35 0 20 Emeka Egbuka 4 33 0 12 Jeremiah Smith 4 32 1 15 Quinshon Judkins 2 21 1 15 Brandon Inniss 1 19 0 19 Total 14 144 2 20
Jeremiah Smith 1 -5 0 TreVeyon Henderson 7 37 0 19 Will Howard 6 26 0 11 Quinshon Judkins 3 16 1 9 Emeka Egbuka 1 13 0 13 Total 18 87 1 19
Cody Simon 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Quinshon Judkins 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Davison Igbinosun 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Caleb Downs 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 Emeka Egbuka 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jeremiah Smith 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sonny Styles 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jordan Hancock 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lathan Ransom 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Denzel Burke 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Brandon Inniss 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Carnell Tate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Will Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arvell Reese 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 TreVeyon Henderson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jack Sawyer 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jayden Fielding 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Joe McGuire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 John Ferlmann 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 JT Tuimoloau 3 3 0 1 0 0 0 Ty Hamilton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Austin Siereveld 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Josh Fryar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Donovan Jackson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Carson Hinzman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tegra Tshabola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gee Scott Jr. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tyleik Williams 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 Eddrick Houston 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Kenyatta Jackson Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Kayden McDonald 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 24 16 0 2 0 0 0
Brandon Inniss 1 -3 - Total 1 -3 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish stats
Riley Leonard 5-9-0 46 0 14 Total 5-9-0 46 0 14
Mitchell Evans 1 8 0 8 Jeremiyah Love 1 7 0 7 Beaux Collins 1 7 0 7 Eli Raridon 1 14 0 14 Kris Mitchell 1 10 0 10 Total 5 46 0 14
Riley Leonard 10 39 1 8 Jadarian Price 2 11 0 9 Jeremiyah Love 3 1 0 2 Total 16 47 1 9
James Rendell 2 97 48.5 51 Total 2 100 48.5 51
James Rendell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Xavier Watts 6 4 0 1 0 0 0 Jordan Clark 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 Jaden Greathouse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rod Heard II 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jaylen Sneed 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jeremiyah Love 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jaiden Ausberry 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Beaux Collins 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jordan Faison 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Adon Shuler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 RJ Oben 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Eli Raridon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kris Mitchell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Riley Leonard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Leonard Moore 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jack Kiser 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 Jadarian Price 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chris Salerno 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Christian Gray 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 Bryce Young 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drayk Bowen 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 Rino Monteforte 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Joshua Burnham 2 2 2 2 0 0 0 Rocco Spindler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Howard Cross III 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Charles Jagusah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Aamil Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Billy Schrauth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pat Coogan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tosh Baker 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mitchell Evans 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Joseph Vinci 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gabriel Rubio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mitch Jeter 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 29 23 2 3 0 0 0
Edited by Krutik Jain