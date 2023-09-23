Ohio State vs Notre Dame: Lee Corso picks Buckeyes to beat Notre Dame, wearing Brutus headgear for 39th time

No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes are on the road to face off against the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish tonight and the College GameDay crew are on location for it. These two historic programs rarely have faced off against one another and this should be an entertaining game.

Lee Corso is famous for choosing which team he believes will win by wearing the headgear of the team. Today was the 39th time in his illustrious career that Corso chose the Ohio State Buckeyes to win.

Donning the Brutus the Buckeye head was not very popular in front of this Notre Dame crowd but it will be interesting to see how the game unfolds tonight with the entire nation watching. This game has a lot of implications for the College Football Playoff and could have ripple effects.

What should we expect from tonight's Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish game?

The sixth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and the ninth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish battle it out tonight inside Notre Dame Stadium. The Buckeyes have won the last five matchups and the last time the Fighting Irish were able to pick up a win in this matchup, the year was 1936.

The Buckeyes have an incredible offensive mind with coach Ryan Day calling plays. Junior quarterback Kyle McCord is looking to replace the production from former quarterback CJ Stroud and has been doing pretty well thus far. Right now, he is 53-of-76 (69.7 completion percentage) for 815 yards with six touchdown passes to one interception.

He has an excellent group of wide receivers in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka to haul in receptions. Running back TreVeyon Henderson has also been taking advantage of some weak defenses and rushing for four touchdowns thus far.

Notre Dame has been a dominant offense with senior quarterback Sam Hartman throwing the ball incredibly well. On the season, he is 64-of-90 (71.1 completion percentage) for 1,061 yards with 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions. With junior running back Audric Estime doing well running the football, it has really opened the playbook. He has 63 carries for 521 yards (8.3 yards per attempt) with five rushing touchdowns.

This game is expected to go down to the wire as there is only a three-point spread as of this writing. Expect Ohio State to walk out victorious, just like Lee Corso predicted.