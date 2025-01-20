Ohio State vs Notre Dame uniforms: CFP National Championship jerseys of both teams explored

The CFP national championship game will pit two of the traditional powerhouses in college football, Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, against each other. The two schools don't just have a great footballing history but also possess two of the most iconic uniforms.

As expected, the uniform matchup in Atlanta would have a classic look. Here is a peek at what both teams will be wearing Monday night in the title game.

Ohio State and Notre Dame will meet on Monday at 7:30 pm ET at Mercedes Benz Stadium in the CFB national championship game.

What uniforms will Ohio State wear in the National Championship Game?

As the designated away team, the Buckeyes will be wearing white jerseys in Atlanta. However, they will not be wearing their traditional white jerseys, but the 'Heritage Stripes' throwbacks that are saved exclusively for postseason play.

This will be the first time they wear the Heritage Stripes jersey this postseason, as they donned their traditional scarlet home jerseys versus Tennessee and Texas, and their road whites against Oregon.

What are the ‘Heritage Stripes’ uniforms for Ohio State?

The uniforms are a nod to the 1968 championship team and, as the name suggests, have a different stripe pattern, consistent with how it was worn back in the day.

It will be the eighth time the Buckeyes wear these uniforms, which debuted in the 2014-2015 season, when Ohio State last won the national championship game.

They currently have a 3-4 record with the 'Heritage Stripes' and 2-3 with the white version, as they also have a scarlet version of the jersey. The last time they donned the white heritage jerseys was in a 42-41 loss to Georgia at the 2022 Peach Bowl.

On a side note, the Buckeyes considered wearing the jerseys in the season finale against Michigan. In the end, they decided to play in their traditional home unis and wound up losing 13-10.

What uniforms will Notre Dame wear in the National Championship Game?

Although there is no official word, Notre Dame is expected to wear their classic navy blue jerseys over gold pants for the CFP National Championship Game.

With Ohio State already announcing their white jersey look, we do know the Irish will be wearing colored jerseys. The team did post a "Game Week" graphic on their official X account donning the navy jerseys.

What is Notre Dame’s traditional uniform?

There is arguably no more recognizable look in the college game than Notre Dame’s blue and gold, which goes back decades. While their jerseys have undergone some minor changes over the years, their uniform has maintained its essence.

The Fighting Irish traditionally wore green jerseys for special games in the past. They even donned all-green uniforms the last time they faced the Buckeyes in 2023.

