Ohio State Week 11 injury report: Updates on Miyan Williams, Denzel Burke and more

The Ohio State Buckeyes are coming into Week 11 of the college football season as the top-ranked program in both the College Football Playoff rankings and the AP Poll. They have an interesting matchup against the Michigan State Spartans but are a little banged up.

With their sights on the College Football Playoff and the eventual showdown against the Michigan Wolverines to end the regular season, they are trying to remain healthy so they can be in a great spot going forward.

Ohio State football: Injury report for Week 11

At this point in the season, everyone is feeling some type of injury, but the difference is the severity. The big-name players are all off the injury report, but the second-level players for the Buckeyes are dealing with injuries, so let's discuss them.

Miyan Williams's injury report

Miyan Williams has been a solid running back this season for the Ohio State Buckeyes, behind TreVeyon Henderson. However, his season is officially over as he suffered an undisclosed injury and will miss the remainder of the season. Coach Ryan Day explained the situation to the media.

"I feel really bad with Miyan, he's not going to be able to play. He's had a procedure done. That is a big hit for that room and our team. He's done a lot of great things for us." H/t SI

Williams had 49 rushing attempts for 158 yards (3.2 yards per carry) with three rushing touchdowns while also recording four catches for 42 yards (10.5 yards per reception) this season.

Denzel Burke's injury report

Defensive back Denzel Burke is recovering from an ankle injury that has forced him to miss two games in the last three weeks. He suffered the injury on October 14 against Purdue, missed the October 21 game against Penn State, and returned on October 28 against Wisconsin. However, he left during the fourth quarter with a non-contact leg injury and was carted to the locker room.

Burke has recorded nine total tackles, eight pass deflections, an interception, and a forced fumble this season. There has been no further update, so it is not expected that he will play against Michigan State.

Devin Brown's injury report

Backup quarterback Devin Brown is recovering from a lower leg injury that he suffered against Penn State. When the injury happened, he was expected to miss a couple of weeks, and Day said the quarterback rolled his ankle. It is unclear if he will be available, but if not, Tristian Gebbia will serve as the backup quarterback in his absence.