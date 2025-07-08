Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith grills diehard Miami fan with 4-word message after his salty LeBron James remark catches eyeballs

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the top-ranked player in the 2024 recruiting class and the highest-rated wide receiver in high school football history, helped the Buckeyes win a national title last season with 1,315 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

Ad

On Tuesday, he retweeted a post that praised athletes like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Tiger Woods and Tom Brady for their competitive drive, but said LeBron “wants to PLAY WITH everyone else and take shortcuts to easy rings," and labelled him a "coward."

The retweet caused some controversy before Smith deleted it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, another individual later jumped into the fray. Miami fan and sports writer, Timothy Johnson, shared a screenshot of the deleted retweet and wrote:

Ad

Trending

“So Jeremiah Smith thinks LeBron is a “Coward” who “takes shortcuts to easy rings”—You mean like playing for Ohio State to bring them a Natty instead of your hometown team you grew up rooting for? Do the right thing—COME HOME TO THE U BROTHER!!!! NO MORE “LEBRON RING CHASING”!!!!”

Smith responded to the tweet with a four-word message that read:

Ad

“Man get a life 😂😂😂🤦🏾”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jeremiah Smith on Ohio State’s loss to Michigan

While Jeremiah Smith helped the Buckeyes win their first national championship title since 2014, the season wasn’t without its imperfections. It included a fourth straight loss to archrival Michigan.

Despite being heavily favored, the Buckeyes were upset by the Wolverines in the final week of the 2024 regular season. Ohio State still made the playoff and went on to win the national championship, but the sting of the loss remained.

Ad

"I'm not a sore loser, but I hate losing, and losing to that team up north was pretty crazy," Smith told The Athletic on July 1. "In the end, I think it really helped us play the way we did in the playoffs. But I didn't want to go to Ohio State and lose to that team up north. I just hate them. Just something about them.

Ad

"For the next two years, I promise you, I will not lose to them. I can't lose to them in the next two years."

The Buckeyes open the 2025 season at home against Texas on Aug. 30. Their regular season will conclude with a rematch against Michigan on the road on Nov. 29.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More