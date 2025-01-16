Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith signs with mega gaming brands before CFB Championship Game

Jeremiah Smith took care of some business ahead of Ohio State's National Championship Game against Notre Dame on Monday. The Buckeyes wideout signed a new NIL deal, partnering with Nintendo and Epic Games.

Smith announced his latest NIL deal via Instagram on Wednesday.

As per On3, Smith has an NIL valuation of $3.7 million. He also has deals with Red Bull and Lululemon. The receiver is currently in his freshman year at Ohio State and has already garnered interest from NFL teams. However, the earliest Smith can declare for the NFL draft would be in 2027.

Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith's season before signing with Nintendo and Epic Games

NCAA Football: Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith - Source: Imagn

Jeremiah Smith has been one of the most important offensive players for Ohio State this season. The wideout has racked up 1,227 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 71 receptions. He has also contributed 52 yards and a touchdown on five carries across 14 games.

After compiling 13 catches for 290 yards and four touchdowns in the Buckeyes' blowout wins in their first two CFP games, Smith was limited to just one catch for three yards against Texas, which are both season-lows.

Smith has posted five games with 100+ receiving yards so far. He will be eager to have another milestone outing in the national title game against Notre Dame.

Smith has been one of quarterback Will Howard's favorite targets. The duo will be key to breaking down Notre Dame's defense on Monday.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame? TV channel and live stream details for 2025 National Championship Game

The Ohio State vs. Notre Dame national championship will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also stream the game on Fubo.

Date: Monday, Jan. 20, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Fubo

Venue: Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Will Howard is expected to start as the Buckeyes' quarterback on Monday, while Riley Leonard is slated to lead the offense for Notre Dame.

