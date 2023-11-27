OJ Simpson startled by Iron Bowl and Michigan vs Ohio State game, gives special shoutout to CFB, recalls crucial moments from the game 

It looks like former NFL player OJ Simpson was left in awe over the high-octane CFB games lined up for week 13.

From the Michigan vs Ohio State game to the Alabama vs Auburn matchup, CFB fans were not left disappointed with the contestd that were a part of the final week of the regular season.

In a recent post shared by OJ Simpson on X (formerly called Twitter), he went on to talk about how it was a great weekend for the game football.

Simpson began by celebrating the 31-13 win over his former team the 49ers over the Seahawks. He went on to give a special shoutout to all the CFB games that took place over the weekend, especially the Michigan vs Ohio State and the Iron Bowl game.

"These college games, oh my God! Michigan vs Ohio State!", Simpson said. "And then let's talk about this Alabama Auburn game. What was that about?"

OJ Simpson then went on to break down the final play of the game when Alabama QB Jalen Miroe made a 31-yard TD pass to Isaiah Bond to secure a 27-24 win for the Crimson Tide.

"Wow the last play of the game when Auburn rushed two players. Only two guys rushed. That quarterback had all day to throw. I bet it was over ten seconds and he could have been back there another ten seconds.

"He just looked at the field till he found a guy that he might have had a chance of completing a pass to, and he completed that pass. And Auburn missed their chance of having the biggest upset of the year".

The Michigan Wolverines will be advancing head for the Big Ten Championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Meanwhile, Nick Saban and his team will be competing with the No.1 ranked Georgia for the SEC championship and the possibility of a playoff berth. Thus, OJ Simpson can look forward to more exciting CFB games in the coming days.

A look at OJ Simpson's college career

The 76-year-old did not make quite a name for himself as a footballer in high school.

He enrolled at City College of San Francisco in 1965 where he played both running back and defensive back. After they won the Prune Bowl by beating Long Beach State, many colleges started seeking out Simpson.

OJ Simpson then went on to play for the USC Trojans for two seasons (1967-68). During his senior season in 1968, Simpson led the nation in terms of rushing yards with 1,880 rushing yards and 23 TDs and was awarded the Heisman Trophy.