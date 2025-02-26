Oklahoma brings in Jim Nagy as new general manager

The Oklahoma Sooners have hired a new general manager. The team announced on Wednesday that they had hired Jim Nagy.

Ad

"OU hires Jim Nagy as General Manager for Football to lead roster building, player evaluation, recruiting, and compensation. Welcome to Norman," the post said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nagy arrives in Norman with much experience. He has spent many seasons in the front offices of numerous NFL teams, including the Seattle Seahawks and the Kansas City Chiefs. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan, meaning he has experience being involved with some of college football's biggest programs.

After his time in the NFL, Nagy worked as the executive director at the Senior Bowl. He has been in this role since 2018 and is responsible for making the game what it is today.

Ad

But now, Nagy will utilize all his experience to help Oklahoma. The Sooners are a historic college football program, and like rivals, the Texas Longhorns, they switched from the Big 12 Conference to the SEC Conference.

However, while the Longhorns were able to thrive in their new conference, the Sooners struggled, and without further improvement, it looks like this struggle is set to continue. The work that the program does with Nagy will hopefully be the change needed to allow Oklahoma to thrive in its new conference.

Ad

What has Jim Nagy said about his new role?

In a press statement from the Oklahoma Sooners, new GM Jim Nagy said the following:

"This is a new era in intercollegiate athletics at one of the greatest college football programs in the country," Nagy said. "The legacy of excellence that precedes my arrival is a testament to the leadership at OU and the university's commitment to execute at a championship level."

Ad

"I am honored to bring my experience and work ethic to this program and am confident that through collaboration and effort, we can achieve excellent results. I am truly excited to get to Norman and begin our process with Coach Venables and his great staff," he added.

In his new role, Nagy will manage the roster, recruitment, retention, and compensation. This is alongside working with the NIL and the transfer portal. These are things that a coach can not do on his own, alongside his regular duties. This is where a GM comes in, a position becoming more common in college football programs.

With the GM handling the business aspects of the program, the coach can focus on the on-field action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Oklahoma Sooners Fan? Check out the latest Sooners depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.