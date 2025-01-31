Oklahoma DL Davon Sears withdraws from transfer portal

The Oklahoma Sooners are getting Davon Sears back after the defensive lineman took his name off the transfer portal on Friday. He has one more year of eligibility left.

“Taking my name out of the portal,” Sears wrote on X.

The Detroit, Michigan native's move follows an eventful start of the offseason. Sears declared for the NFL draft first but decided to give college football one last try after the NCAA granted a waiver to JUCO transfers. He then entered the transfer portal before ultimately deciding to head back to Norman.

A former Texas State transfer, Sears spent the last two seasons at Oklahoma after playing one season for the Bobcats. He had played for two years at Ellsworth Community College before moving to Texas State.

Sears looks to make more of an impact in his third season at Oklahoma. In two years in Norman, he has totaled five tackles and 1.5 sacks. He will stay on a defense that will get back top defensive tackles Gracen Halton and Jayden Jackson.

In his college career, Davon Sears has 20 tackles, two passes defended and 2.5 sacks. His most productive year was 2022, when he was still at Texas State.

The Sooners' defensive line added talent through the transfer portal as former Florida State edge Marvin Jones Jr. committed to the Sooners. He will help in pass-rushing situations.

Oklahoma is coming off a disappointing 6-7 season, including an Armed Forces Bowl loss to Navy to close out the year. Despite the Sooners' struggles, the defense was solid, allowing 323.9 yards per game, No. 19 in the country.

Davon Sears and the Sooners looking for defensive help

According to George Stoia of SoonerScoop.com, the Oklahoma Sooners are reportedly targeting Arkansas State defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling to their staff. Arkansas State hired Dreiling on Jan. 3.

Dreiling is expected to take the linebackers coach position, replacing Zac Alley, but could have a larger role on the defensive staff. He was the defensive coordinator and interim head coach at Utah State in 2024 before signing with Arkansas State.

Oklahoma missed out on its pursuit of former Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who took the same position at Penn State. Given the Sooners were after a new defensive coordinator, Dreiling could also see a more prominent role in the defensive staff.

The Sooners will open the season on Aug. 30 against Illinois State.

