Oklahoma icon Baker Mayfield drops words of wisdom for John Mateer ahead of 2025 CFB season as hype train grows around Sooners star

Every quarterback who comes to Oklahoma is compared to former Sooners’ QB Baker Mayfield, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 and became the No. 1 NFL draft pick. Now John Mateer, a transferee joining the program for the 2025 season, is facing those same comparisons.

When Mateer visited Oklahoma in December, he got a phone call from Mayfield. The NFL star then proceeded to give Mateer advice on his future in Oklahoma.

“He was still deciding,” Mayfield said at his youth camp in Norman on Saturday, via On3. “You can’t force somebody to do something they don’t want to. I told him everything I would’ve said. 'If you want a chance to go shine in a place that will truly embrace for everything you are, this is the place to be.

“The tradition here, you can’t beat it. The atmosphere once you start winning, people will rally around you.' It’s up to him now.”

Many are saying Mateer reminds them of Mayfield because they play the game with a similar style and intensity. In light of this, Mayfield said:

“I think he’s a guy who also wears his emotions on his sleeve. Hard worker. You can tell the stuff he does off the field with the guys carries over to how they play for him. There’s a lot of similarities in that aspect. But you never want to try to be someone else.

“So he’s going to be the best version of himself, but I can see the comparisons. … I think there’s some similarities in our game, just the way he carries himself. You can tell leadership goes a long way with him. I love that. And I’m excited he came in and we’ll see what happens, but it’s exciting.”

John Mateer on the comparisons to Baker Mayfield

During an interview at the SEC Media Days, John Mateer talked about the comparisons to Baker Mayfield.

“It’s an honor to be compared to him,” Mateer said on Thursday. “You talk about Oklahoma, everybody loves Baker Mayfield, which is great and deservedly so. He’s done a lot for this university. It’s an honor to be compared to him.

“I wouldn’t say I’m exactly like him, but it’s definitely cool to be such a high status. I don’t think of it as pressure, though – I just see it as an opportunity.”

In 2024, the incoming freshman threw for 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns, completing 64.6% of his passes at Washington State. He also added 826 yards on the ground on 178 carries and 15 TDs.

