"Oklahoma is ready for a big season": Paul Finebaum believes John Mateer could lead Brent Venables' Sooners to success in 2025

Brent Venables will be looking for a breakout season heading into 2025 for his fourth year as the Oklahoma Sooners coach. Last year, the team's transition to the SEC wasn't a smooth ride. They managed just six wins and suffered eight losses. The quarterback room was a mess, with Jackson Arnold struggling to find his ground.

Ad

This upcoming season, Venables will have former Washington State QB John Mateer taking the reins. He is expected to be a breakout star for the offense, especially since the hype around him has been massive. SEC insider Paul Finebaum was convinced that Mateer could be the solution to the Sooners’ ongoing struggles.

While speaking on Sports Central’s Friday episode, the veteran analyst mentioned that Mateer will be the third SEC QB after Arch Manning and Garrett Nussmeier, who will impress the most. He pondered upon the offseason moves that happened, where OC Ben Arbuckle and QB coach John Kuceyeski joined the program, upgrading the Oklahoma offense.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

“I love John Mateer, and a lot of people are saying, who?” Finebaum said (Timestamp: 3:09). “John Mateer was at Washington State a year ago. He came over to Oklahoma. Not only did he come, but also his offensive coordinator and quarterback coach came.

"They saved money on that trip. And I think for that reason, a much better offensive line and a lot of better receivers. Oklahoma is ready for a big season, and John Mateer is the reason. ... Arch did the same thing the year before. And an Oklahoma guy is not going to let a Texas guy get away with it.”

Ad

John Mateer shared his optimism during SEC media days

The 21-year-old QB caught the spotlight last month during the media days in Atlanta. While speaking to the reporters, John Mateer mentioned that it was tough initially to foster relationships in the SEC. However, he took the opportunity as a challenge to learn the offense and build rapport with his teammates.

He spoke highly of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ben Arbuckle and the accomplishments they had together at Washington State. Mateer claimed to be strategizing on similar grounds for the upcoming season.

Nothing less than a playoff spot is on the cards. Mateer claimed he looks forward to salvaging the Sooners’ ongoing slump and leading the team to its winning ways.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

Oklahoma Sooners Fan? Check out the latest Sooners depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.