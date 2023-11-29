Oklahoma Sooners Offensive Coordinator Candidates: 5 potential Jeff Lebby replacements as Sooners' new OC ft. Seth Littrell, Sherrone Moore and more

Jeff Lebby left his position as offensive coordinator of the Oklahoma Sooners after being named head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sunday. He shared his excitement for the role by saying:

"Being the head coach at Mississippi State is the opportunity of a lifetime. My family and I are fired up to engrain ourselves in this community, build relationships with our players, and hit the recruiting trail. This is a special place with special people and a football program with a storied tradition." [h/t ESPN]

The move has left the Sooners with a hole at offensive coordinator after Lebby led an offense that averaged 43.2 points per game and 502.4 yards per game. Oklahoma ranked third in the nation in scoring offense and fourth in total offense.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Here's a look at five candidates to fill the void left by his departure:

5 candidates to replace Jeff Lebby as Oklahoma Sooners offensive coordinator

#1. Seth Littrell

Seth Littrell has a history with the Oklahoma Sooners that dates back to his playing days from 1997-2000. He currently serves as an offensive analyst on Brent Venables' staff after spending the previous seven seasons as the head coach of the North Texas Mean Green. Littrell has previous experience as an offensive coordinator, spending six seasons in the role, split between the Arizona Wildcats, Indiana Hoosiers and North Carolina Tar Heels.

#2. Sherrone Moore

Sherrone Moore is another former Oklahoma Sooners player, as he played for the program from 2006-2007. He remains one of the most interesting names in the coaching carousel. The Michigan Wolverines offensive coordinator has likely set himself up for a future head coaching opportunity. It is unclear, however, if that will come as soon as 2024. If Jim Harbaugh decides to leave for the NFL following the season, Moore could opt to return to his alma mater.

#3. Joe Jon Finley

Joe Jon Finley is yet another former Oklahoma Sooners player, who spent 2004-2007 as a member of the program. He has served as the Sooners associate head coach for offense since 2021 and could receive his first opportunity as an offensive coordinator.

#4. Bill Bedenbaugh

Bill Bedenbaugh did not play his college football for the Oklahoma Sooners, but he has been a part of the coaching staff since 2013. He is the offensive line coach, however, he previously served as co-offensive coordinator from 2017 through 2021.

#5. Joey Halzle

Joey Halzle is yet another Oklahoma Sooners alumni, having played for the program from 2006-2008. He worked on the Sooners' coaching staff from 2009-2014. 2023 marked his first season as an offensive coordinator, working for the Tennessee Volunteers. Halzle previously served as Dillon Gabriel's quarterback coach with the UCF Knights in 2020, the best season of his career. If Oklahoma's starter returns in 2024, pairing him back with Halzle could benefit the offense.