Oklahoma State Football Schedule 2024: Full list of Cowboys' Big 12 opponents for 2024-2027 and rivalry outlook explored

Oklahoma State had their conference opponents for the next four college football seasons released by the Big 12 on Wednesday. Notably, the Cowboys will no longer be involved in the Bedlam series, as their in-state rival, Oklahoma, moves to the Southeastern Conference in 2024.
Over the next four seasons, the Cowboys will maintain their schedule of nine conference games. In 2024 and 2026, they will host four games, while in 2025 and 2027, they will have five home games. They will also play Tulsa in the non-conference schedule in the four seasons.
Oklahoma State is also set to face three of the four Pac-12 additions to the Big 12 in 2024. The Cowboys play Colorado on the road and have home games against Arizona State and Utah. The first Big 12 meeting with Arizona is scheduled for 2025 in Tucson.
Oklahoma State 2024 schedule
Oklahoma State Cowboys non-conference schedule for the 2024 college football season.
South Dakota State on August 31
Arkansas on September 7
at Tulsa on September 14
Oklahoma State Cowboys conference schedule in the Big 12 for the 2024 college football season. Dates will be announced later.
at Baylor Bears
at BYU
at Colorado
at Kansas State
Arizona State
Utah
Texas Tech
West Virginia
at TCU
Oklahoma State 2025 schedule
Oklahoma State Cowboys non-conference schedule for the 2025 college football season.
at UT Martin on August 30
at Oregon on September 6
Tulsa on September 20
Oklahoma State Cowboys conference schedule in the Big 12 for the 2025 season. Dates will be announced later.
at Arizona
at Kansas
Baylor
Houston
Kansas State
Iowa State
Cincinnati
at Texas Tech
at UCF
Oklahoma State 2026 schedule
Oklahoma State Cowboys non-conference schedule for the 2026 college football season.
at Tulsa
Oregon
Murray State
Oklahoma State Cowboys conference schedule in the Big 12 for the 2026 season. Dates will be announced later.
at Arizona State
at Houston
at Iowa State
at Kansas State
Colorado
Texas Tech
Kansas
UCF
at West Virginia
Oklahoma State 2027 Schedule
Oklahoma State Cowboys non-conference schedule for the 2027 college football season.
Western Illinois
at Arkansas
Tulsa
Oklahoma State Cowboys conference schedule in the Big 12 for the 2027 season. Dates will be announced later.
at Baylor Bears
at Cincinnati
at Kansas
Arizona
BYU
TCU
Iowa State
West Virginia
at Utah