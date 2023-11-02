Oklahoma State Football Schedule 2024: Full list of Cowboys' Big 12 opponents for 2024-2027 and rivalry outlook explored

Oklahoma State had their conference opponents for the next four college football seasons released by the Big 12 on Wednesday. Notably, the Cowboys will no longer be involved in the Bedlam series, as their in-state rival, Oklahoma, moves to the Southeastern Conference in 2024.

Over the next four seasons, the Cowboys will maintain their schedule of nine conference games. In 2024 and 2026, they will host four games, while in 2025 and 2027, they will have five home games. They will also play Tulsa in the non-conference schedule in the four seasons.

Oklahoma State is also set to face three of the four Pac-12 additions to the Big 12 in 2024. The Cowboys play Colorado on the road and have home games against Arizona State and Utah. The first Big 12 meeting with Arizona is scheduled for 2025 in Tucson.

Oklahoma State 2024 schedule

Oklahoma State Cowboys non-conference schedule for the 2024 college football season.

South Dakota State on August 31

Arkansas on September 7

at Tulsa on September 14

Oklahoma State Cowboys conference schedule in the Big 12 for the 2024 college football season. Dates will be announced later.

at Baylor Bears

at BYU

at Colorado

at Kansas State

Arizona State

Utah

Texas Tech

West Virginia

at TCU

Oklahoma State 2025 schedule

Oklahoma State Cowboys non-conference schedule for the 2025 college football season.

at UT Martin on August 30

at Oregon on September 6

Tulsa on September 20

Oklahoma State Cowboys conference schedule in the Big 12 for the 2025 season. Dates will be announced later.

at Arizona

at Kansas

Baylor

Houston

Kansas State

Iowa State

Cincinnati

at Texas Tech

at UCF

Oklahoma State 2026 schedule

Oklahoma State Cowboys non-conference schedule for the 2026 college football season.

at Tulsa

Oregon

Murray State

Oklahoma State Cowboys conference schedule in the Big 12 for the 2026 season. Dates will be announced later.

at Arizona State

at Houston

at Iowa State

at Kansas State

Colorado

Texas Tech

Kansas

UCF

at West Virginia

Oklahoma State 2027 Schedule

Oklahoma State Cowboys non-conference schedule for the 2027 college football season.

Western Illinois

at Arkansas

Tulsa

Oklahoma State Cowboys conference schedule in the Big 12 for the 2027 season. Dates will be announced later.

at Baylor Bears

at Cincinnati

at Kansas

Arizona

BYU

TCU

Iowa State

West Virginia

at Utah