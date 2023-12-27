Oklahoma State injury report ahead of Texas Bowl: Updates on Talyn Shettron, Jaden Nixon and more

The No. 20 Oklahoma State Cowboys are set to face the Texas A&M Aggies in the Texas Bowl tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET. The two teams are meeting for the first time since they last played each other in the 2019 Texas Bowl. The Aggies won that encounter by a narrow 24-21 margin.

Former Aggies quarterback, Kelen Mond threw for 95 yards and a touchdown and was named the MVP in that contest.

This season, the Cowboys, ably led by head coach Mike Gundy, exceeded preseason projections, booking a berth in the Big 12 Championship game against Texas. But the ride wasn't all smooth as the team fell to an embarrassing loss to South Alabama in Week 3.

This disappointment was compensated for with the win over arch-rivals Oklahoma, before losing the Big 12 championship game to Texas. Now, they have a chance to get back to winning ways in the Texas Bowl.

Ahead of the game, let's have a look at the injury status of those Oklahoma State players whose participation was under some doubt.

Oklahoma State injury report

The Cowboys are going to be without junior wide receiver DeʼZhaun Stribling. He was ruled out for the rest of the year after sustaining an injury during practice back in September. Coach Gundy had told the press rather gloomily then that Stribling has “got a hand that's not going to work for a few months.”

Another long absence for Oklahoma State is wide receiver Talyn Shettron who is also out for an indefinite period. The nature of Shettron's injury is unknown, but he has been a victim of some terrible injuries in the past season.

Running back Elijah Collins' availability is also doubtful. The running back last featured in a game for the Cowboys months ago and wasn't in the lineup for the team's last couple of games.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will be going into the Texas Bowl as the more stable side. The Aggies are going to play under an interim coach after former head coach Jimbo Fisher was shown the door.

Fisher oversaw the Aggies football program during the regular season but was fired at the end of it. On the other hand, Oklahoma State will be coached by the same head coach who's been in charge since 2005.

The team boasts of one of college football's best offenses, especially in rushing where they have running back Ollie Gordon.

Gordon is second nationally in rushing yards with 1,614 and 20 touchdowns. The game will trigger a lot of deja vu as it will be a rematch of the 2019 edition of the bowl.

Back then, the Cowboys got into an early 14-point lead. However, they slipped behind as Texas A&M put 24 points past them, to which they could only muster an additional seven points. It was not enough and Gundy's men will try to avoid a repeat of this tonight.

