Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State Prediction & Betting Tips - September 23 | College Football Week 4

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will visit the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, Sept. 23, in the first game of Big 12 play for both teams. The Cowboys are 2-1 this season after beating the Central Arkansas Bears and Arizona State Sun Devils, before falling to the South Alabama Jaguars.

Meanwhile, the Cyclones are 1-2 after winning their season opener against the Northern Iowa Panthers, before back-to-back losses to the Iowa Hawkeyes and Ohio Bobcats.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State Game Details

Fixture: Oklahoma State Cowboys at Iowa State Cyclones

Date and Time: Saturday, Sept. 23, 4 p.m. EST

Venue: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Oklahoma State Cowboys +3.5(-110) Over 36.5(-110) +146 Iowa State Cyclones -3.5(-110) Under 36.5(-110) -178

Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State Key Stats

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have averaged 20.3 points per game through their first three games, which ranks 111th out of 133 teams in the nation. They rank 93rd in passing offense and 105th in rushing offense. The Cowboys have allowed 20.3 ppg, which ranks 52nd. Their passing defense ranks 43rd, while their rushing defense ranks 99th.

Oklahoma State is led by coach Mike Gundy, who is in his 19th year leading the program. He has led the Cowboys to a 158-76 record. Gundy previously served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

The Iowa State Cyclones have averaged 16.7 ppg through their first three games, which ranks 122nd in the nation. They rank 107th in passing offense and 121st in rushing offense. The Cyclones have allowed 13.0 points per game, which ranks 20th in the nation. Their passing defense ranks eighth, while their rushing defense is tied for 46th.

Iowa State is led by Matt Campbell, who is in his eighth year leading the program. He has led the Cyclones to a 47-44 record. Campbell spent the previous five seasons coaching the Toledo Rockets, who had a 35-15 record during his tenure.

Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State Betting Prediction

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and Iowa State Cyclones have both struggled offensively. Both teams have been much better on the defensive side of the ball, however, they have both played poor offenses for much of the season. While the Cowboys could very well pull off the upset, the safer bet is that they lose by no more than three points.

Pick: Oklahoma State Cowboys +3.5 (-110)