Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia Prediction & Betting Tips - October 21

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will visit the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, October 21, in a Big 12 matchup that represents the fourth game of conference play for both programs.

The Cowboys are 4-2 as they have losses against the South Alabama Jaguars and Iowa State Cyclones. Meanwhile, the Bearcats are also 4-2 with losses to the Penn State Nittany Lions and Houston Cougars.

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia game details

Game: Oklahoma State Cowboys at West Virginia Mountaineers

Date and Time: Saturday, October 21, 3:30 P.M. ET

Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Oklahoma State Cowboys +3.5(-110) Over 49.5(-110) +140 West Virginia Mountaineers -3.5(-110) Under 49.5(-110) -170

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia key stats

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have averaged 26.0 points per game, which ranks 87th out of 133 teams in the nation. They rank 55th in passing offense and 73rd in rushing offense. The Cowboys have allowed 24.7 PPG, which ranks 62nd in the nation. Their passing defense ranks 99th, while their rushing defense ranks 70th.

Oklahoma State is led by coach Mike Gundy, who is in his 19th year leading the program. He has led the Cowboys to a 160-77 record. Gundy previously served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

The West Virginia Mountaineers have averaged 28.5 PPG, which ranks 71st in the nation. They rank 103rd in passing offense and 34th in rushing offense. The Mountaineers have allowed 22.7 PPG, which ranks 48th. Their passing defense ranks 66th, while their rushing defense is 36th.

West Virginia is led by Neal Brown, who is in his fifth year leading the program. The Mountaineers have a 26-27 record during his tenure. He spent the previous four seasons coaching the Troy Trojans, leading them to a 35-16 record.

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia betting prediction

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have begun to turn things around after a 2-2 start as they have beaten the Kansas State Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks over the past two weeks. Meanwhile, the West Virginia Mountaineers were expected to be among the worst teams in the Big 12 entering the season, however, that has not been the case thus far.

While West Virginia has played well, they will face an Oklahoma State team that is playing their best football of the season. Look for that to continue for the Cowboys as they win this one outright despite being a road underdog.

Pick: Oklahoma State Cowboys (+140)