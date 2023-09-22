Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati Prediction & Betting Tips - September 23 | College Football Week 4

The No.16-ranked Oklahoma Sooners will visit the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, in the first game of Big 12 play for both teams.

The Sooners (3-0) have victories over the Arkansas State Red Wolves, SMU Mustangs and Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Meanwhile, the Bearcats (2-1) beat the Eastern Kentucky Colonels and Pittsburgh Panthers before falling to the Miami (of Ohio) RedHawks.

Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati game details

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Cincinnati Bearcats

Date and Time: Saturday, Sept. 23rd, noon EST

Venue: James Gamble Nippert Memorial Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Oklahoma Sooners -13.5(-110) Over 59.5(-110) -530 Cincinnati Bearcats +13.5(-110) Under 59.5(-110) +390

Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati key stats

The Oklahoma Sooners have averaged 55.7 points per game through their first three games, which ranks third out of 133 teams in the nation. They rank seventh in passing offense and tied for 50th in rushing offense. The Sooners have allowed 9.3 ppg, which ranks sixth. Their passing defense ranks tied for 63rd while their rushing defense ranks 15th.

Oklahoma is led by second-year coach Brent Venables. He's in his first head coaching gig after long-term stints as the defensive coordinator of the Sooners and the Clemson Tigers. He has led Oklahoma to an 8-7 record.

The Cincinnati Bearcats have averaged 39.0 ppg, which ranks 30th. They rank tied for 29th in passing offense and eighth in rushing offense. The Bearcats have allowed 21.7 ppg, which ranks 62nd in the nation. Their passing defense ranks tied for 46th while their rushing defense is 45th.

Cincinnati is led by Scott Satterfield, who is in his first year. He spent the previous four seasons coaching the Louisville Cardinals preceded by a five-year stint leading the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Satterfield led the Cardinals to a 25-24 record and the Mountaineers to a 47-16 record.

Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati betting prediction

The Oklahoma Sooners have been among the nation's best teams on both sides of the football entering Week 4. They have won by a whopping 46.3 ppg. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bearcats are coming off of a home loss to a Group of Five program.

While they will look to prove they are ready for their Big 12 debut, Cincinnati faces a tough task in a red-hot Oklahoma team. Look for the Sooners to win by at least 14 points.

Pick: Oklahoma Sooners -13.5 (-110)