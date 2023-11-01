Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Prediction & Betting Tips - November 4 | College Football Week 10

The No.9-ranked Oklahoma Sooners will visit the No.22-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, November 4, in an intrastate rivalry matchup that marks the sixth game of Big 12 play for both teams.

The 7-1 Sooners are coming off their first loss of the season as they fell 38-33 against the Kansas Jayhawks. Meanwhile, the 6-2 Cowboys have lost to the South Alabama Jaguars and Iowa State Cyclones. However, they are riding a four-game winning streak.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State game details

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Date and Time: Saturday, Nov. 4th, 3:30 EST

Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Oklahoma Sooners -7.0(-110) Over 61.5(-110) -220 Oklahoma State Cowboys +7.0(-110) Under 61.5(-110) +180

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State key stats

The Oklahoma Sooners have averaged 42.2 points per game through their first eight games. They rank 11th in passing offense and 33rd in rushing offense. The Sooners have allowed 18.9 ppg, which ranks 23rd. Their passing defense ranks 86th, while their rushing defense ranks 52nd.

Oklahoma is led by second-year coach Brent Venables. He's in his first head coaching gig after long-term stints as the defensive coordinator of the Sooners and the Clemson Tigers. He has led Oklahoma to a 13-8 record.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have averaged 31.1 ppg, which ranks 47th. They rank 55th in passing offense and 30th in rushing offense. The Cowboys have allowed 24.4 ppg, which ranks 57th in the nation. Their passing defense ranks 90th, while their rushing defense is 101st.

Oklahoma State is led by coach Mike Gundy, who is in his 19th year leading the program. He has led the Cowboys to a 162-77 record.

Gundy previously served as the offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach at Oklahoma State. He also spent time as the quarterbacks coach of the Baylor Bears and quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach of the Maryland Terrapins.

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State betting prediction

The Oklahoma Sooners had been dominant through their first five games of the season, beating opponents by an average of 36.6 points per game. That has changed as their schedule has gotten tougher, as they beat the Texas Longhorns by four points and the struggling UCF Knights by just five points before dropping their first game last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are on a four-game winning streak. They will be playing in front of a home crowd that should be very loud as they face their intrastate rivals for the 112th, and possibly last, time as the Sooners are set to leave the Big 12 following the season.

While the Cowboys may not pull off the upset, they should keep things close. Look for them to lose by no more than six points.

Pick: Oklahoma State Cowboys +7.0 (-110)