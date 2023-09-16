Oklahoma vs. Tulsa Prediction & Betting Tips - September 16 | College Football Week 3

The No.19-ranked Oklahoma Sooners will visit the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday, September 16, for the third game of the season for both teams.

The Sooners are 2-0 after beating the Arkansas State Red Wolves and SMU Mustangs. Meanwhile, the Golden Hurricane are 1-1 after beating the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions before falling to the No.8-ranked Washington Huskies.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Oklahoma vs. Tulsa game details

Game: Oklahoma Sooners at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Date and Time: Saturday, September 16th, 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Skelly Field at H. A. Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Oklahoma vs. Tulsa betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Oklahoma Sooners -24.5(-110) Over 61.5(-110) -3500 Tulsa Golden Hurricane +24.5(-110) Under 61.5(-110) +1280

Oklahoma vs. Tulsa key stats

The Oklahoma Sooners have averaged 50.5 points per game through their first two games, which ranks seventh out of 133 teams in the nation. They rank 29th in passing offense and tied for 32nd in rushing offense.

The Sooners have allowed 5.5 points per game, which ranks sixth in the nation. Their passing defense ranks 63rd while their rushing defense is 28th.

Oklahoma is led by coach Brent Venables, who is in his second year leading the program. Venables is in his first head coaching gig after long-term stints as the defensive coordinator of the Sooners and the Clemson Tigers. He has led Oklahoma to an 8-7 record.

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane have averaged 26.0 points per game through their first two games, which ranks 94th in the nation. They rank 94th in passing offense and 26th in rushing offense.

The Golden Hurricane have allowed 25.0 points per game, which ranks 77th in the nation. Their passing defense ranks 117th while their rushing defense is tied for 50th.

Tulsa is led by Kevin Wilson, who is in his first season leading the program. Wilson previously spent six seasons leading the Indiana Hoosiers, who were just 26-47 during his tenure.

He most recently spent six seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Ohio State Buckeyes before being named head coach of the Golden Hurricane.

Oklahoma vs. Tulsa betting predictions

The Oklahoma Sooners had their worst season since 1998 in Brent Venables first year leading the program. Despite this, they finished their nonconference schedule with an undefeated 3-0 record.

Oklahoma, who look much better in year two under Venables, will look to do the same when they face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Look for the Sooners to have no trouble with their intrastate rivals as they win this one by at least 25 points.

Pick: Oklahoma Sooners -24.5 (-110)