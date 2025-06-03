"Ole Miss is a bad decision" - CFB fans trash Lane Kiffin's new 4-star 6'7" commit for major flip from Wisconsin 

Top prospect Carmelow Reed was originally committed to the Wisconsin Badgers. Then, on Tuesday, it was announced that the 6'7"" EDGE had filled from the Badgers to the Ole Miss Rebels.

Haynes Fawcett @HayesFawcett3 BREAKING: Class of 2026 EDGE Carmelow Reed has Flipped his Commitment from Wisconsin to Ole Miss, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’6 250 EDGE from Richton Park, IL had been Committed to the Badgers since April “Tell them boys come to the Sip🦈” https://x.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/1929681870930710604

Trending

Here is how fans reacted to this news on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Some fans were happy that Reed switched from Wisconsin to Ole Miss.

"Excellent decision young man" said this fan

Great decision young man!! Fickell will ruin your career" said another fan

"wasnt a take at wisconsin but congrats to him" said a third fan

Meanwhile, some fans believed that his move to Ole Miss was not the best one to make.

"Trash decision" said this fan

"Bum doesn’t like a education" said another fan

" Ole Miss is a bad decision, they've never made the playoffs..." Said a third fan

Additionally, there were a set of fans who felt that Reed's tenure with the Ole Miss Rebels would be short lived.

"He’ll probably flip again by August" said this Wisconsin fan

"Enjoy the portal next Spring!" Said another fan

" He’ll be in the portal sooner than later" said a third fan

What can Carmelow Reed bring to Ole Miss?

Carmelow Reed is a four star prospect (according to On3.com) edge rusher, who plays high school football in the state of Illnois. Reed was one of the earliest committed players to the Badgers' class of 2026 but was still entertaining other teams' offers.

At the weekend, he made a visit to Ole Miss, and this led to him flipping to the Rebels. Speaking on committing to Ole Miss, Reed told On3.com:

“The people around the city absolutely love the school and the players playing for the school so that was good. The staff was great, too. Like everybody was just awesome. I’m so excited about this.I loved the Ole Miss visit. The love I was being shown from everyone around was great and something I want to be a part of!”

The Rebels will be gaining a very strong and physical player for their defense. This will be important, as the SEC has some of the strongest offenses in the country.

By brining in a player like Reed, Ole Miss will have a player who is likely to improve rapidly in college (he only recorded 33 tackles and five sacks in the junior year), and potentially lead the defense in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More