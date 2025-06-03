"Ole Miss is a bad decision" - CFB fans trash Lane Kiffin's new 4-star 6'7" commit for major flip from Wisconsin 

Top prospect Carmelow Reed was originally committed to the Wisconsin Badgers. Then, on Tuesday, it was announced that the 6'7"" EDGE had filled from the Badgers to the Ole Miss Rebels.
Here is how fans reacted to this news on social media.
Some fans were happy that Reed switched from Wisconsin to Ole Miss.
"Excellent decision young man" said this fan
Great decision young man!! Fickell will ruin your career" said another fan
"wasnt a take at wisconsin but congrats to him" said a third fan
Meanwhile, some fans believed that his move to Ole Miss was not the best one to make.
"Trash decision" said this fan
"Bum doesn’t like a education" said another fan
" Ole Miss is a bad decision, they've never made the playoffs..." Said a third fan
Additionally, there were a set of fans who felt that Reed's tenure with the Ole Miss Rebels would be short lived.
"He’ll probably flip again by August" said this Wisconsin fan
"Enjoy the portal next Spring!" Said another fan
" He’ll be in the portal sooner than later" said a third fan
What can Carmelow Reed bring to Ole Miss?
Carmelow Reed is a four star prospect (according to On3.com) edge rusher, who plays high school football in the state of Illnois. Reed was one of the earliest committed players to the Badgers' class of 2026 but was still entertaining other teams' offers.
At the weekend, he made a visit to Ole Miss, and this led to him flipping to the Rebels. Speaking on committing to Ole Miss, Reed told On3.com:
“The people around the city absolutely love the school and the players playing for the school so that was good. The staff was great, too. Like everybody was just awesome. I’m so excited about this.I loved the Ole Miss visit. The love I was being shown from everyone around was great and something I want to be a part of!”
The Rebels will be gaining a very strong and physical player for their defense. This will be important, as the SEC has some of the strongest offenses in the country.
By brining in a player like Reed, Ole Miss will have a player who is likely to improve rapidly in college (he only recorded 33 tackles and five sacks in the junior year), and potentially lead the defense in the future.
Ole Miss Rebel's Fan? Check out the latest Ole Miss Rebel's depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.