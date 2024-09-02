Caden Prieskorn and the Ole Miss Rebels suited up to play against the Furman Paladins on Saturday and the Lane Kiffin-led squad won 76-0. Jaxson Dart threw for over 400 yards in the first half, surpassing his previous career-high in a single game.

Ole Miss scored 52 points in the first half, with touchdowns from Dart, Juice Wells, JJ Pegues, and Dae'Quan Wright. The QB had an efficient passing game, connecting with receivers like Caden Prieskorn and Tre Harris.

Caden's wife, Cali, uploaded a series of pictures from the game. The TE's children, a son and a daughter, also attended the game. Cali wore a jersey of her husband's number and paired it with a denim skirt. Her children also donned Caden's jersey for the game.

"We’re back!!!!"

Cali also uploaded a vlog-type reel where she showed her and her children making their way to the stadium, while her son interacted and fist-bumped with the Rebels players.

Caden Prieskorn talked about his positive attitude ahead of the 2024 college football season

Caden Prieskorn had a successful season last year despite facing a late start because of an injury. The Ole Miss tight end talked about his motivation and positive outlook for this year. He said, as per Sports Illustrated:

"This is definitely the best I've felt. This was one of my main goals, really just really be healthy going into the season."

Prieskorn also talked about his role as a leader:

"Just do all the right things on and off the field, do it the right way and kind of lead by example," Prieskorn added. "I feel like a lot of guys look up to me, my work ethic, how I go about practice."

Caden felt his healthiest as he heads into a season; he has benefitted from another year in the offense, improved his relationship with QB Jaxson Dart, and gained the trust of the coaching staff.

