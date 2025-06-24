Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin hosts grand party for his young fans at home, shares adorable pic via IG

Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin posted a photo on Instagram of himself with a large group of young fans at his home party. This party was held on Tuesday, and the kids got to spend some time with the Rebels coach.

Lane was not the only member of the Kiffin family who posted about this event on their Instagram accounts. His daughter, Landry Kiffin, shared a picture and a video about the preparation that went on before the arrival of the Ole Miss coach.

She highlights the work of children whom she dubs "the cutest little chefs" as they prepared and cooked pancakes.

Picture Source: Instagram

The party was organized by a group called "Eventsoxford," which posted more independent footage of the activities on their Instagram feed. Landry Kiffin runs this club, which may represent her future plans after university. This also explains why the party was hosted at Lane Kiffin's residence.

This party is another example of the Kiffin family's strong dedication to the people of Oxford, Mississippi. Lane has given a lot to the Ole Miss program, and his family continues to give back to the inhabitants with events like this.

Lane Kiffin responds to a fan on his College Football 26 avatar

College Football fans could soon be seeing a lot more of Lane Kiffin on their screen. Kiffin is set to appear on the sidelines in the EA Sports College Football 26 video game.

However, some fans have not reacted kindly to the avatar of Kiffin in the game, with one fan describing it as a "flabby, dead-eyed ghoul."

Kiffin saw this comment on social media and responded to it in the typical manner of the Ole Miss coach, with a laughing emoji.

Fans can see for themselves if Kiffin resembles a "dead-eyed ghoul" when the game is released on July 10.

