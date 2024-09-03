Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin trolls LSU HC Brian Kelly following disappointing loss against USC in Week 1

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin didn't hold back in trolling LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly after the No. 13 LSU suffered a 27-20 loss against No. 23 USC in Week 1 of the 2024 college football season. On Tuesday, Kiffin took a jibe at Kelly with a post on X (formerly Twitter).

When an X user posted an image of Kelly's troubled face from his press conference on Sunday night, Kiffin suggested that the LSU coach needed a Coke Zero and a smile.

Exploring Lane Kiffin and Brian Kelly's controversy around Coca-Cola

In a press conference on Aug. 19, Lane Kiffin launched into a rant about Coke, a sponsor of the NCAA since 2002, after noticing a bottle placed on the podium. The Ole Miss coach criticized the amount of sugar in Coca-Cola and explained how unhealthy the soda is for the body.

"Does anyone drink Coke?" Kiffin said. "You guys have 130 percent of your sugar for your entire day is in this one bottle."

However, two days later, LSU coach Brian Kelly appeared to poke fun at Kiffin's comments about Coca-Cola and its products.

"Just a shout-out to our sponsor, Coke," Kelly said at his press conference. "Smartwater, great Coke product. Minerals, vitamins, it's just great for you. It's refreshing, and healthy. Coke provides you with all the products that you need."

Notably, the Coke controversy isn't the first time the two coaches have traded blows. In Jan. 2022, Kiffin trolled Kelly when the Tigers coach took a Glambot video with tight end recruit Danny Lewis Jr.

"Did you lose a bet or something @CoachBrianKelly?? This can’t be real. Photoshopped? Account hacked?? I mean …." Kiffin posted on X.

The Tigers football team then responded to Kiffin in October, after Kelly's LSU beat Ole Miss in the 2022 season.

Following Kiffin's latest Coke jibe, it's safe to say that his rivalry with Kelly is entering a new chapter.

