Ole Miss freshman Corey Adams killed: Lane Kiffin's commit dies in Memphis shooting

Ole Miss freshman Corey Adams died from gunshot wounds that he suffered on Saturday night during a shooting in Memphis, Tennessee, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The defensive lineman, who was a New Orleans native, was found in his car with serious wounds following the shooting outside a home at Fern Glade Cove in Cordova, Tennessee.

According to WREG, officers responded to a call in Cordova and located a vehicle at the intersection of Forest Hill-Irene and Walnut Grove Road. They found Adams in the car, suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite emergency efforts at the scene, the Rebels football player was pronounced dead shortly after.

Reports suggest that Adams was one of the five victims in the shooting. The other four arrived at hospitals in personal vehicles and are listed in non-critical condition.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives are carrying out a detailed investigation into the matter, and information is still being gathered on the shootings.

Corey Adams played at Edna Karr High School before enrolling at Ole Miss in January this year. Unfortunately, the defensive star never got to play for Lane Kiffin's program.

Corey Adams had committed to Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss over offers from notable schools including LSU, TCU and Southern Cal

Corey Adams had committed to Ole Miss in June 2024. He chose the Rebels over offers from LSU, Texas A&M, TCU and Southern California, among other notable schools.

Ole Miss Rebels HC Lane Kiffin - Source: Getty

Adams was looking forward to working with Ole Miss' defensive line coach Randall Joyner, defensive coordinator Pete Golding and head coach Lane Kiffin.

“I really like coach Joyner. He matches my energy. He’s real cool. I can relate to him (Golding). I can see that he knows about Louisiana,” Adams said after committing to Ole Miss. “He’s a real cool dude. I asked him about his life story, becoming the youngest NFL head coach and everything about his career up until now."

In his final year at Edna Karr, Adams recorded 47 tackles, 15.0 sacks, 20 quarterback hurries, one interception and four forced fumbles. He helped the school win the LHSAA Division I select final and was selected as the All-Metro Defensive Player of the Year by The Times-Picayune.

