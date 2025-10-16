"Ole Miss should get the greatest award": Kirby Smart makes eye-catching remarks about QB Trinidad Chambliss ahead of Week 8 faceoff

Trinidad Chambliss and No. 5 Ole Miss will head to Athens this weekend with a perfect 6-0 record. Though serving as the backup to Austin Simmons, Chambliss has proved his caliber in the past four games and earned praise from Georgia coach Kirby Smart ahead of the Week 8 faceoff.“He’s quick,” Smart said on Wednesday (via SEC ESPN Network). “He’s fast. He’s tough. He’s got a great lower body. Great instincts. [Ole Miss] should get the greatest award there is for finding this guy.“I don’t know who scouted him, who found him, but he is a really good football player that they went out and got and did a tremendous job.”Ole Miss will try to defeat Georgia for the second straight season after their 28-10 win in Oxford last year. This marks Georgia’s second game this season against a top-five team.Not just Smart, Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson also knows the challenge of facing Chambliss.&quot;I feel like he's a really big threat with his legs,” Wilson said (via SI). He's an elusive scrambler, and inside the pocket, he's really elusive and can get out. So I feel like he's a pretty good player.&quot;Chambliss transferred to Ole Miss this offseason from Division II powerhouse Ferris State.Lane Kiffin shares valuable advice to Trinidad Chambliss for the Georgia gameThis season, Trinidad Chambliss has completed 65% of his passes for 1,286 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception, along with 281 rushing yards and three additional scores in four games.However, all of those performances came at home, making this weekend’s road game against Georgia a significant test for the Ole Miss quarterback.Lane Kiffin offered some guidance to his quarterback ahead of the challenge.“I think the first test really was like that for both quarterbacks,” Kiffin said in his Monday's press conference. “We had the Kentucky [game], but this is another level, especially with GameDay being there and how the crowd will be.“So, you have to block out the noise and really stay focused on what we have to do, which is play really well, take care of the ball better than we did a week ago, and let players make plays by you doing your job and not trying to do too much when you get in those environments.”Meanwhile, Austin Simmons comes off the injury report as he continues to recover from an ankle issue. Kiffin said two days ago that Simmons could reclaim the starting role once he is fully healthy.