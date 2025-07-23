"Ole Miss is going to be super dynamic offensively": CFB insider drops his assessment of Lane Kiffin & Ole Miss heading into 2025

Lane Kiffin will be heading into his sixth season as the coach of the Ole Miss Rebels. Although the team had a 10-3 record last season, Kiffin was not content. The reason is their exclusion from the extended 12-team bracket despite showing a dominating performance throughout the season.

The veteran coach has been quite vocal about the snub this offseason. However, he hopes to make a difference in 2025.

According to college football insider Greg McElroy, the Rebels are in a great spot and happen to be a serious playoff contender. Even though they have lost a great quarterback in Jaxson Dart to the NFL, the offense is in safe hands, as sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons will take over the starting role.

“Ole Miss is going to be super dynamic offensively. They're going to score a ton of points, ”McElroy said in his podcast on Monday (Timestamp: 40:00).

“I love their quarterback, Austin Simmons. He's got great arm talent, really, really flexible in the shoulder. Can make any throw, great arm angles. We saw him thrust into action last year against Georgia, and what was a difficult situation in the rain against one of the top defenses in the country, when his quarterback, Jaxson Dart, got banged up, missed a series, he went right in, and led a battlefield."

McElroy highlighted Ole Miss' offensive strength with a revamped recovery corps and major additions via the transfer portal. Although they have lost plenty of players this offseason, McElroy claims Kiffin did a great job with recruiting.

"This gets ready for the prime time spotlight," McElroy said. "He's got a great supporting cast to lean on. I think Trey Wallace, the addition from Penn State, is huge. I love what he might provide to that group. Cayden Lee, at slot receiver, is one of the better slots that you'll see in the entire SEC.”

Lane Kiffin will have a tough schedule to face in 2025

Being in the Southeastern Conference comes with its own set of challenges. The Rebels kickstart their 2025 campaign with Georgia State on August 30. In Week 5, they meet the LSU Tigers at home and Washington State the following week.

The second half gets even tougher as the Rebels face Georgia in Week 7 and the Oklahoma Sooners in Week 8. With South Carolina in Week 9 and Florida in Week 11, the Ole Miss schedule looks more exciting than ever.

Expect nothing less than a 10+ game-winning season from Lane Kiffin & Co. as they enter with a chip on their shoulder after a huge playoff snub in the 2024 season.

