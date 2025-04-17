Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin believes Nick Saban might return to the NFL after CFB retirement

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin won't be surprised if Nick Saban returns to coaching in the NFL. On Tuesday's episode of Theo Von's "This Past Weekend" podcast, Kiffin discussed Saban's retirement from college football coaching.

Ad

Last year, Saban walked away from his head coaching position with the Alabama Crimson Tide after 17 seasons.

"I do (think he misses coaching)," Kiffin said. ... "He’s just so wired to all day long to do something for his entire life, now he’s not going to sit around and just, you know, be a grandpa? That’s not him."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“So I think because of that, that’s helped a lot. I wouldn’t actually be surprised if he came back in the NFL, even as head coach, because he’s just so good at it, and it's so in him that I’m not sure he won’t come back." (48:10)

Ad

It's believed that the implementation of the NIL program, as well as new transfer portal rules in college football, motivated Saban's decision to retire. Now, Saban serves as an analyst for ESPN on "College Gameday" and is expected to be part of the network's coverage of the 2025 NFL Draft next week.

Nick Saban and his NFL head coaching experience

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn

Saban had brief stints in the NFL during the 80s and 90s on coaching staffs. The legendary collegiate coach served as the defensive backs coach for the Houston Oilers from 1988 to 1989. He then served as the defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns from 1991 to 1994. In 2005, Saban left his head coaching position with LSU to take the same job with the Miami Dolphins in the NFL.

Ad

He didn't see the same success in the NFL as in college. Saban led the Dolphins to a 9-7 record in 2005 in his first season with the team, missing the playoffs. The following season, Saban and the Dolphins went 6-10 and finished last in the AFC East division rankings. After that season, Saban opted to leave the NFL and become the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

His decision, while scrutinized at the time, ultimately paid off, as Saban led Alabama to six national championship victories.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More