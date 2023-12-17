Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin makes a statement with Nick Saban's ‘rat poison’ remark as Rebels continue recruiting spree

Lane Kiffin just took a leaf out of the Nick Saban playbook. The Ole Miss head coach took to social media to react to some recruitment updates coming out from the Rebels. His statement included the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach’s famous ‘rat poison’ remarks.

The Rebels are on a recruiting spree after missing the SEC championship game and the playoffs this season. According to reports, Ole Miss might be one of the Top 10 teams heading into the 2024 season. But it looks like Kiffin doesn't want to look too far ahead for now.

Here is what the Ole Miss Rebels head coach said in a tweet, copying Alabama Crimson Tide's head coach, Nick Saban.

Saban had famously made the 'rat poison' remark in the 2022 season when he was asked about his preparations for Texas during a week where Alabama was up against Utah State.

"I think the rat poison this year, not to bring up a sore subject, I mean, it's worse than ever. I mean, I've had more people asked me, 'How are we going to do against Texas this week?' Then, 'How are we gonna do against Utah State?' I mean, I'm like, 'We don't play Texas this week.' So I'm like, 'What are you thinking about?'" Saban had said at the time.

Kiffin might be thinking the same. He still has a Bowl game to coach in, so he might not want to think about next season just yet.

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss Rebels on a recruitment spree

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are working hard to plug the holes in the team that plagued them this season. They have landed several players in the transfer portal, with several others potentially lined up. Defensive end Princely Umanmielen has joined from the Florida Gators, while Tyler Baron has come in from the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Rebels are also said to be favorites to sign defensive tackle Walter Nolen from the Texas A&M Aggies. This comes on the top of the news that most of their offense would be returning for next season.

Ole Miss missed out on the SEC championship game after finishing second behind Nick Saban's Alabama in the SEC West. Lane Kiffin will coach the Rebels in the Peach Bowl against Penn State on Dec. 30.

