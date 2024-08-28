Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin reveals the future of JUCO transfer Deion Smith on the Rebels squad

While the Ole Miss Rebels have been looking to get a major addition, there have been conflicting reports regarding the program adding JUCO transfer Deion Smith for the 2024 college football season. However, it seems that this will not be the case as during the SEC coaches teleconference on Tuesday, Lane Kiffin said the wide receiver is not going to be part of the team, reportedly for academic issues.

"Today, I was told that he will not be part of our program," Kiffin said. "So, seems to be the case. Wish him the best of luck, wish it would have worked out. That's all I got."

Adding Deion Smith would have provided depth to the wide receivers room for the Rebels, who are stacked with Tre Harris returning while also adding Juice Wells. That's one of the best one-two punches out wide in the entire Southeastern Conference.

Smith was once the top player in JUCO as he played for Holmes Community College as well as playing with the LSU Tigers under former coach Ed Orgeron for two years. He hit the NCAA transfer portal this offseason and signed with the Ole Miss Rebels. However, he was not able to win his battle to gain eligibility.

Smith last played in the SEC during the 2021 season, totaling 11 receptions for 186 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

How does not getting Deion Smith affect the Ole Miss Rebels this season?

While Deion Smith was reportedly unable to become academically eligible, this is not a massive loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the grand scheme of things. Even without the JUCO star, the Rebels are ranked sixth and are expected to make the College Football Playoff.

With senior quarterback Jaxson Dart returning and looking to build off his best season as a starter as well as having a strong defense, this Ole Miss Rebels program should continue to dominate and be in the mix for the SEC championship game when the season comes to a close.

