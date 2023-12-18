Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin’s 'son' throws a tantrum over dad’s hilarious GTA 6 poster: "Why am I not in the picture?"

Juice Kiffin is not Lane Kiffin's son, but rather his yellow Labrador retriever and the unofficial mascot of the Ole Miss football team.

Despite the playful references, Juice Kiffin did have a question for Coach Kiffin after a social media post caught everyone's attention.

Meanwhile, another football player, Tyler Baron, has found a new home at Ole Miss after initially considering the NFL Draft. Baron, DL, decided to stay in school and enter the transfer portal, eventually landing with Ole Miss.

Something that won fans' hearts was when, in the recent post, Juice Kiffin's X account (which represents the dog) threw a tantrum over a hilarious GTA 6 edited poster.

The poster read "Grand Theft Portal" with Lane Kiffin's face well-placed over the original animated character from the game.

In response, Juice Kiffin’s tweet read:

“Wait dad what about me? Why am I not in the picture”

Hilariously, in response, Lane Kiffin commented:

"Stay off Twitter son."

Additionally, Tamarion McDonald, a former defensive back from the University of Tennessee, has announced his transfer to Ole Miss. McDonald will join a growing list of defensive recruits for the team.

Lane Kiffin emulates Nick Saban's recruiting mastery

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin referenced Nick Saban’s term, “rat poison,” on Twitter, implying that overly positive expectations can be harmful. He made a tweet featuring just two emojis, clearly implying 'rat poison'.

With key offensive starters returning and top transfers joining, Ole Miss is poised to be a Top 10 team. It may contend for an SEC West title in 2024, per College Football Report post, via X.

The team secured the #1 and #2 Edge players from the portal and is favored to get the #1 transfer DL Walter Nolen.

Under Kiffin’s leadership, Ole Miss football has achieved two 10-win seasons in three years, a feat not seen since the '60s.

Quarterback Anthony Maddox joins Ole Miss family

In another turn of events, Oak Grove High School quarterback Anthony (AJ) Maddox has committed to Ole Miss football after de-committing from Texas A&M.

Maddox has four stars and ranks 28th among quarterbacks in his class. He is also the 13th-best player in Mississippi.

Ole Miss gets Maddox as the 20th recruit for 2024. The signing period starts soon. As the 20th recruit for 2024, Maddox will join Ole Miss. He can sign in a short time.

