Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin takes a cheeky dig at kids Landry and Knox with a Shrek reference

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin shares a close relationship with his three children, Landry, Presley and Knox. It's a bond often seen through their lighthearted and playful interactions on social media.

The familial connection can be especially noticed in the dynamic between Landry, the oldest, and Knox, the youngest, who share a playful sibling rivalry.

Kiffin shone light on this dynamic with humor on Friday, posting a meme of Shrek pushing Fiona into the bushes and running away, captioned with the words:

“When I fight with my little brother and forget that he’s not that little anymore.”

Kiffin tagged Landry and Knox in it, cheekily casting Landry as Shrek.

Lane Kiffin's IG story

Lane Kiffin’s son Knox receives offers from several schools

The post could also be a nod to the fact that Knox is, indeed, growing up. Even after being a member of the Class of 2028, the quarterback has already received offers from FIU, Western Kentucky, Arkansas State, Georgia State, Sacramento State, Murray State, and, most recently, SMU.

Knox will enter his sophomore year at Oxford High School in June, just down the road from Ole Miss. Last season, he appeared in three varsity games, completing three passes for 19 yards and one interception, finishing with a 17.4% quarterback rating.

He also played in six junior varsity games for Palos Verdes High School in California, throwing 13 touchdown passes during his freshman year.

At the time, Knox was living with his mother, Layla, in Manhattan Beach after his parents’ divorce in 2016. But after Lane and Layla reconciled earlier this year, Knox moved to Oxford to live with his father and will officially enroll at Oxford High School in June.

It will be clear in time whether he’ll earn the starting quarterback job once training begins this summer. This will also bring him closer than ever to Ole Miss football.

Lane Kiffin announced his son's joining Oxford with a post:

“LFG. The band is all back together 🏡. Pops is smiling. @OleMissFB”

Knox will be alongside his sister, Landry, who is a student at Ole Miss. She also moved from California to Mississippi to live with her dad.

Meanwhile, Presley is on the West Coast as a member of the USC Trojans volleyball team. This is fitting given that Kiffin spent several formative years coaching at USC, including his time as a head coach from 2010 to 2013.

