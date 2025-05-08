Ole Miss QB Austin Simmons opens up about being “emotional” as he decides to skip the baseball season in 2025

Austin Simmons is expected to be the starting quarterback for Ole Miss in the 2025 college football season. The redshirt sophomore comes in for 2025 NFL draft first-round pick Jaxson Dart, who led the Rebels' offense for three seasons following his transfer from USC.

With the starting quarterback role bestowed on him, Austin Simmons won't be involved in baseball. Ole Miss recruited him to play both sports, but he will now concentrate on one. He opened up on the decision on the “Andy and Ari” podcast.

“It was an emotional decision I'd say,” Simmons said. “Being a part of that sport ever since I was six, you know, that's something you don't really toss it aside pretty easily.”

“I’d definitely say a lot really went into it. It was just the thought of like where I was really going at Ole Miss, really like just where I wanted to like achieve my goals at. I felt as though that I had a better opportunity in football. So, I just did what's best for me and my family.”

Austin Simmons has played as a relief pitcher for the Ole Miss baseball team in the last two seasons. He dropped the sport this year as he seeks to become a professional football player in the next few years.

Austin Simmons has received positive reviews so far

Heading to his first season as the potential starting quarterback, Austin Simmons has garnered positive feedback from his coaches, including Lane Kiffin. This showcases the confidence many within the team already have in him.

“I think (Simmons) has done a really good job spending time with players during spring camp,” Kiffin said in March. “He's always out trying to throw extra with them. He's got a hard act to follow.”

The quarterback has also gained the trust of his team. Running back Dominique Thomas explained how much he's grown during the spring camp.

“I've seen Austin really step up,” Thomas said. “Just being a leader, he always wants to put in work, he always wants to throw with the receivers, and always wants to get meshes with me. He's becoming a leader, he's taking control of the team. That's what we need from our quarterback.”

Ole Miss failed to make the College Football Playoff last season despite the favorable projections during the offseason. Austin Simmons' responsibility as he takes over the starting role is to lead the team to its first appearance in the playoffs in 2025.

