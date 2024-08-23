Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart gives shoutout to 2025 class WR Jerome Myles as "most dominant WR in the country"

Ole Miss Rebels QB Jaxson Dart had high praise for four-star WR Jerome Myles. The young wide receiver out of Corner Canyon High School is an elite talent of the 2025 recruiting class, and Dart has acknowledged the potential of Myles on the gridiron.

According to the Ole Miss QB, no one comes close to the four-star WR in terms of talent and skills. Jaxson Dart tweeted:

"Jerome Myles is the most dominant WR in the country!," Jaxson Dart wrote while tagging the young wide receiver.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

The reason why Ole Miss QB Dart speaks highly of the 2025 four-star WR is probably because they both come from the same high school. Dart spent three seasons with Roy High School before transferring to Corner Canyon for his senior campaign.

He then committed to play for the USC Trojans in 2021 and began his collegiate journey as a backup to Kedon Slovis. He transferred to Ole Miss after one season and was immediately named as the QB1 of the team under coach Lane Kiffin. During his two-season stint with the Rebels, Jaxson Dart recorded 6,338 passing yards and 43 TD passes.

Is Jerome Myles committed to play with Jaxson Dart in Ole Miss?

No, the 2025 four-star WR hasn't finalized his commitment to any school. According to reports, Jerome Myles will make his commitment on Oct. 30. Myle committed to play for Lane Kiffin's team in April but decided to back down from his commitment in June.

Expand Tweet

Myles is expected to pick a school between Ohio State, Georgia, Utah, USC and Texas A&M. He has made official visits to Texas A&M and Utah. According to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Utes have the best chance of recruiting Myle, with a 95.6% success rate.

The four-star WR still has a few months to finalize his decision. It will be interesting to see which team he chooses to begin his collegiate journey in the world of football.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback