Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart seeks inspiration from Tom Brady's style of pursuing teammates: "I love making relationships with people"

Throughout this spring, Jaxson Dart has been noticeably approachable to the Ole Miss team. The quarterback disclosed he's been consciously working on this aspect of leadership, believing it can help foster success for the Rebels.

Dart’s inspiration in working on this stemmed from the conversation he had with the retired coach Charlie Weis Sr about Tom Brady. Weis, who served as Brady's first offensive coordinator in the NFL, discussed how Brady managed to excel in New England.

“I think that when you can look at a quarterback and really say, ‘Okay, I trust him.’ I see that he cares more than just about himself.” Dart said

“He cares about everybody on the team, and I think that’s something that I took to heart and really related to. I think I’m just an outgoing person in general, but I love making relationships with people. That’s what’s gonna last a lifetime.”

The areas Jaxson Dart wants to improve on in 2024

Ahead of the 2024 season, Jaxson Dart remains committed to seeking areas for improvement. He aims to elevate his on-field presence by adopting the traits of an offensive coordinator, embracing a leadership role that goes beyond his position as quarterback.

“There’s a lot of things I want to improve on. I want to be like an OC out there. I want Coach [Charlie] Weis to be able to trust me to call my own plays if I have to,” Dart said.

He further desires to deepen his understanding of the game and play calls to the level of Charlie Weis

“The big thing for me and him is I want to understand, every time he calls a play, what he’s looking at and what he’s looking to attack. There’s a lot of things to improve on and I’m really excited to continue to improve myself day in and day out.”

Can Jaxson Dart lead Ole Miss to its first playoff?

Jaxson Dart undoubtedly has a huge responsibility on him ahead of the 2024 college football season. The quarterback has been a crucial part of the team's rise under Lane Kiffin and the College Football Playoff qualification seems to be the next stage for the program.

Considering the amount of success Ole Miss has recorded in the last two seasons with Dart in the backfield, there’s no doubt that the Rebels have a strong playoff chance in 2024. The CFP expands to 12 teams next season, offering the team a solid opportunity.

