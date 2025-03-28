Ole Miss star Tre Harris makes his stance clear on limited pro day participation

Ole Miss star Tre Harris participated at the NFL Combine in late February and early March. He is preparing to participate in his team's Pro Day. However, he is not expected to be a full participant.

He told reporters that he is only participating in position drills at the Pro Day. He is happy to stand on all of his testing numbers from the NFL Combine. This report came from insider Jordan Reid:

"Ole Miss WR Tre Harris will only participate in position drills today at pro day. Will stand on all of his testing numbers from the Scouting Combine (4.54 40, 38.5 VJ, 10'5" BJ)."

While he had a strong Combine, it is surprising to see that Harris is not interested in trying to improve on any of his performances. Harris is not viewed as a first-round prospect by most media outlets, and as a result, he has a lot of room to improve his draft stock.

It is not unusual to see top prospects have limited participation in their Pro Days, like Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, but for middling prospects like Tre Harris, it is unusual.

Tre Harris is projected to be a mid-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft

With the 2025 NFL draft coming up at the end of April, Tre Harris is projected to be a mid-round pick. However, it is possible that he could squeak into the second round if a team is particularly fond of him. Harris is the No. 81-ranked prospect in the draft according to Pro Football Focus, placing him as a third-round selection.

However, Harris is the No. 9-ranked wide receiver. The next closest receiver to him in PFF's rankings is Miami's Xavier Restrepo at No. 54. So, if wide receivers go off the board early, it would not be surprising to see a team desperate for wide receiver help reach for him in the second round.

'The Draft Network' released a scouting profile for Harris on Friday. As a fifth-year senior, Tre Harris is expected to jump into the NFL and have a role immediately. As a result, 'The Draft Network' has his three best fits as the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns.

Those are three teams drafting in the top five who could be interested in QBs. They could then pair their rookie QB with a rookie wide receiver, building a dynamic duo for the future.

