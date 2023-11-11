Ole Miss Week 11 injury report: Updates on Micah Pettus, Zakhari Franklin and more

The No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1, 5-1 SEC, No. 9 CFP) are gearing up for their biggest matchup of the season as they take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0, No. 2) today. However, just like any other Division I contest, injuries are present heading into this Southeastern Conference game.

The Rebels have had a lot of luck and success because they have been one of the least-injured teams in the nation. With the outsider's chance that they can be one of the four teams selected for the College Football Playoff, this will be something we should keep an eye out for. Will there be any surprising names pop up on the injury report?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Ole Miss football: Injury report for Week 11

The Ole Miss Rebels have been one of the healthier teams throughout the 2023 college football season, and that has been a huge reason for the team's run of form.

Let's dive deeper into the few injuries for this program.

Zakhari Franklin injury report

Wide receiver Zakhari Franklin has been struggling to get on the field as he has not played in the last two games after nursing an undisclosed injury. He is currently listed as questionable for this game and has been unable to stay on the field.

After two consecutive 1,000+ receiving yard seasons, Franklin has just four catches for 38 yards (9.5 yards per reception) and a touchdown this season.

Qua Davis injury report

Wide receiver Qua Davis has not been able to get many snaps on the field for the Ole Miss Rebels as he has been dealing with an unspecified injury throughout the season. He has not played since Sept. 17 and only recorded a two-yard reception in that game.

Davis has not made any more plays outside of that game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. However, with injuries like this, expect Qua Davis to be ruled out, as there have been no updates on his availability.

Micah Pettus injury report

Offensive lineman Micah Pettus suffered an injury during the practice session on Wednesday in preparation for today's game. He is believed to have a broken foot, and the Rebels losing their right tackle is a massive blow before their biggest game of the season.