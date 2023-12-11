LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels emerged as the 2023 Heisman winner. Daniels went on to beat the likes of Washington's Michael Penix Jr, Oregon's Bo Nix and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. to win the Heisman with LSU after Joe Borrow in 2020.

As Jayden Daniels celebrates this impressive milestone, congratulations poured in for him from fellow LSU athlete and gymnast Olivia Dunne. Dunne shared a story on Instagram with Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels edited together along with the Heisman trophy in their hands. The gymnast accompanied the post with the caption:

"IT'S ALWAYS BEEN THE TIGERS"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Credits: Olivia Dunne Instagram

With the Heisman victory, Daniels became the first winner since 2016 as part of a team that did not partake in the conference championship game. He received an impressive 503 first-place votes and 2,029 points in the voting while Penix Jr. came in as the runner-up with 292 first-place votes and 1,701 points.

This season, Daniels compiled an impressive 3,812 passing yards and 40 TD passes with 1,134 rushing yards and 10 TDs.

What's next for Jayden Daniels?

Daniels has played for five seasons in college football. He initially began his journey with Arizona State before transferring to LSU last season and being named the starting QB. Thus, the next decision for him will be to prepare for the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

Heisman Trophy Football

However, he still has the chance to gear up one last time for the LSU Tigers as they face Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl. But it could be unlikely that Jayden Daniels will sabotage his draft stock in order to participate in a bowl game with not a lot of importance.

After winning the Heisman, the QB opened up about his plans for the upcoming days. Notably, he did not mention the possibility of playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

"I'm just trying to enjoy the moment here with these guys and their family and enjoy what we're doing. After all this is done, I'll probably just sit down with my family and go from there."

LSU is scheduled to face Wisconsin in the bowl game on Jan. 1, 2024.