Olivia Dunne’s sister has the biggest flex this Halloween, “I get half a million to just show up at parties”

College athletes are stars in their own right, like Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers. The Tigers football team might be a formidable unit, but Dunne has surpassed them in popularity. However, it looks like that stardom is rubbing off on her sister too.

Olivia is the most searched-for college athlete in the country, with numerous NIL deals to her name. And this Halloween, her sister, Julz Dunne, had the biggest flex that there could be. Julz has a message for her fans who follow her or her sister to get on the path of success.

So what is the sister of Olivia Dunne flexing about on Halloween this year?

The great life of Olivia Dunne's sister Julz Dunne

Julz Dunne took to Instagram to flex this Halloween about the best life she is living at the moment. She shared a photo on her Instagram story with a little note, telling the fans that she gets half a million just to 'show up at parties.' And her T-shirt had a message for all the fans, 'stop being poor.'

"I get half a million just to show up at parties. My life is, like, really, really fun," Julz wrote in the story.

Olivia Dunne has risen to prominence by creating a brand around herself and her NCAA gymnastics career. Julz, according to her, is the brains behind that brand. So she may have earned this flex.

The brain behind the Olivia Dunne brand

Julz Dunne works as a paid employee for her younger sister Olivia Dunne, helping her build the social media empire. She also helps her get all the NIL deals that have been flying in. Julz left LSU after her graduation, but she is still helping her sister with her social media content.

Apart from helping Olivia, Julz has her own social media business that works with student-athletes to get more NIL opportunities. So she isn't just working for her sister alone.

Julz enjoys working with Olivia, whom she describes as ambitious yet humble. As the sisters continue to expand their empires, they also assist others in accomplishing their goals.