Ollie Gordon II impressed fans with a stellar play during the Reese's Senior Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. Players on the National and American teams are looking to perform well to boost their chances of being picked early in the 2025 NFL draft. The former Oklahoma State Cowboys running back executed a trick play that has become a highlight of the contest.

In the first quarter, the National team ran a trick play with Gordon II catching a backward pass and throwing a touchdown pass to former Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jayden Higgins.

Gordon II hopes to raise his draft stock in a talented class of offensive and defensive players.

He finished his final season with Oklahoma State with 190 carries for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns. One of his best performances last year was during the team's 56-48 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Nov. 23. He ended the game with 15 carries for 156 yards and three touchdowns.

He could only help his team win three games last year despite his efforts. The season was a significant setback compared to their 10-4 record in the 2023 season, during which they won the Texas Bowl against the Texas A&M Aggies. Gordon performed better statically that year, with 285 carries for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns.

His big play early in the game was a great way to get onlookers' attention among other talented players in the Senior Bowl.

Who are the other top running backs besides Ollie Gordon II in the 2025 NFL draft?

Ollie Gordon II may have a tough task of getting picked before other top running backs in the 2025 NFL draft. This year's class will have former Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty, who will also be available for NFL teams to acquire.

Jeanty's draft stock rose after he led the league in rushing yards with 374 carries for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. He was just 28 yards short of breaking NFL legend Barry Sanders' all-time single-season rushing yard record in college football.

Cam Skattebo is another talented running back in the 2025 NFL draft. The former Iowa State player was second in rushing yards with 293 carries for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns.

He impressed fans with his performance in the Cyclones' 39-31 loss to the Texas Longhorns in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1. Skattebo had 30 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the team in receiving yards with eight receptions for 99 yards.

Gordon II ranked 66th in the league in rushing yards last season. His performance in the Senior Bowl could be crucial in boosting his chances of being drafted.

